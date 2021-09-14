Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.4 – Tasman Sea, 170 km northwest of Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:50 pm (GMT +12)





An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 205 km

Sep 14 09:55 UTC: First to arrive: GEONET (New Zealand) in 5 minutes. Sep 14 09:57: Volume has been recalculated from 4.2 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 204.8 to 204.9 km (from 127 to 127 mi). The epicenter was corrected 7.5 km (4.7 mi) westward.

Update Tuesday, September 14, 2021 10:03

A moderate 4.4 earthquake strikes near Obonak, South Taranaki District, Taranaki, New Zealand

4.4 Earthquake September 14 9:50 pm (GMT +12)

Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Obonak, South Taranaki District, Taranaki, New Zealand. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:50 pm local time, at a depth of 204.9 km below the Earth’s surface, and the event was submitted by the New Zealand Seismological and Geological Survey Commission (GeoNet). ), which is the first seismological agency to report this, and a second report was later released by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, and according to initial calculations, we don’t expect people to feel the earthquake. by many people and did not cause any harm. At Opunake (up 1500, 64 km), and Hawera (pop. 11100, 70 km), the earthquake may not have been felt. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: September 14, 2021 09:50:19 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 9:50 pm (GMT +12) Magnitude: 4.4 Depth: 204.9 km Latitude/Long epicenter: 40.00689 degrees South / 173.66412° E↗ (Tasman Sea, New Zealand) Antipode: 40.007° N / 6.336° W↗ Nearest volcano: Taranaki (86 km / 53 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 64 km (39 mi) SSW of Opunake (population: 1500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 70 km (44 mi) southwest of Hawera (pop: 11100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 111 km (69 mi) southwest of New Plymouth (population: 49,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 118 km (74 mi) west of Wanganui (population: 40,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 144 km (90 mi) northeast of Nelson (population: 59,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 160 km (100 mi) northwest of Borrero (population: 50,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 170 km (106 mi) west of Palmerston North (population: 76,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! ) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 171 km (106 mi) northwest of Lower Hut (population: 101,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 352 km (218 mi) southwest of Manukau (population: 362,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Low clouds 10.9 °C (52 °F), Humidity: 67%, Wind: 13 m/s (26 knots) From ESE core data source: GEONET (NZ) (Seismic and Geological Survey Commission, New Zealand) Rated released energy: 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MW/h, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and send an SMS “I Felt It” Report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.4205 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) 4.2205 km4.2 COOK STRAIT, NEW ZEALANDEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6406849/mag4quake-Sep-14-2021-New-Zealand.html

