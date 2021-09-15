3.0 M earthquake in San Fernando shakes people in Anaheim, Long Beach – KCAL9 and CBS2 news, sports, weather





Calling the Election Experts Committee, we’re joined by Ziv Yaroslavsky of the University of California’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, Jennifer Cryer, professor of political science at USC, and Jessica Levinson of Loyola Law School. Topics include people’s confidence in the election process, in light of recent comments from Larry Elder and Donald Trump and whether or not California should renew the impeachment process.

currently

Larry Elder supporters say they are cautiously optimistic as Laurie Perez reports from Larry Elder’s campaign headquarters that campaign officials say they hope tonight’s election goes their way.

41 minutes ago

Taco Bell Taco Taco Subscription ServiceForgot Taco Tuesday… How about tacos every day? Irvine-based Taco Bell is testing a subscription service called “Taco Lovers Pass,” which gives subscribers one taco a day for 30 days.

47 minutes ago

3.0 M earthquake in San Fernando shakes people in Anaheim, Long Beach Did you feel it? A 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded with an epicenter 1.2 miles northeast of San Fernando at about 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

2 hours ago

Remembering the lone Democratic candidate, California’s troubling economic future, Ventura’s Nicole Comstock reports as withdrawing candidate Kevin Paffrath, the lone Democrat in the race, awaits the election results.

2 hours ago

Los Angeles County reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,725 ​​new cases Los Angeles County reported 27 new deaths from COVID-19 and 1,725 ​​new cases Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Angelenos Heat polling stations across Los Angeles County on Tuesday Los Angeles County election officials opened 255 voting stations for people to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial impeachment election.

2 hours ago

Waves at The Wedge In Newport Beach are expected to reach 15 feet at The Wedge in Newport Beach and waves are expected to reach 15 feet.

2 hours ago

Comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 61 Legendary comedian, actor and writer Norm MacDonald has died at 61.

2 hours ago

Democratic candidate Kevin Paffrath believes California’s economic future is unstable Nicole Comstock reports from Ventura as Kevin Paffrath, the only other Democrat in the no-confidence race, awaits the election results.

3 hours ago

Update call: “Polls don’t vote, people vote”; Gavin Newsom’s Fate in Voters’ Hands – Whether the new post-pandemic normal includes Governor Gavin Newsom will be determined Tuesday as millions of Californians cast their ballots in an impeachment election over his policies and leadership.

3 hours ago

Voters come to CSUN and Pasadena City College to cast ballots

3 hours ago

Skateboarder killed in Tarzana Early Tuesday morning, a woman riding a skateboard was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana.

3 hours ago

Voters in Orange County Stream to polls Michelle Gill reports from Orange County where there was a steady stream of voters lining up at the polls to cast their ballots in the no-confidence vote.

3 hours ago

Comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 61 Legendary comedian, actor and writer Norm MacDonald has died at 61.

3 hours ago

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit Little Creek A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook Little Creek Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Nearly 11% of City of Los Angeles employees plan to obtain exemption from city mandate to vaccinate employees against COVID -19, according to data released by the city Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Thousands of Angelenos Heat polling stations across Los Angeles County on Tuesday called the election Los Angeles County election officials opened 255 polling stations for people to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial impeachment election.

4 hours ago

Jim Hill & KTVT’s Bill Jones Preview Chargers-Cowboys Jim Hill and his Dallas counterpart, Bill Jones, go on to talk about the upcoming showdown between the Chargers and Cowboys – the Bolts’ first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium

7 hours ago

Report: Comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 61 Legendary comedian, actor and writer Norm MacDonald has died at 61. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

President Biden leaves California after Long Beach campaign rally with Governor Newsom On the eve of the election draw, President Joe Biden traveled to Long Beach on Monday to campaign with California Governor Gavin Newsom the day before the governor’s impeachment election.

8 hours ago

One pedestrian killed, one injured in collision outside Simi Valley HighOne One pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured after being hit by a car outside Simi Valley High School Tuesday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Dozens of polling stations open across Los Angeles County for Tuesday election recall Los Angeles County election officials opened 255 voting stations for people to vote in Tuesday’s governor’s impeachment election.

8 hours ago

Nearly $2 Million in Stolen Goods Seized in SoCal Crime Four people were arrested and nearly $2 million in merchandise was stolen from dozens of Southern California stores in bankruptcy for an organized crime gang last month.

10 hours ago

