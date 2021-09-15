After the earthquake, creeping alive won’t be enough, by Lucy Jones | column book





Assembly Bill 1329, currently working its way through the California legislature, would change that outcome, and give us what most of us think, or at least hope, we’re already getting from building codes — homes and offices that can be repaired and returned to use. Our economy cannot recover after the earthquake if we do not have places to work or live. Making sure that the way we build now does not bake trillions of dollars in future losses is, I believe, the most important step we can take to protect California’s economic future.

The need for “functional restoration” rather than simply “life safety” building codes has been recognized for some time. The 2011 Christchurch earthquake of magnitude 6.3 in New Zealand, where buildings are built to the same standards and with the same technologies as California, demonstrated the problem. No one died there in a modern building, yet 1,800 buildings had to be demolished. Christchurch recovered because more than 90% of its buildings were covered by earthquake insurance. We know from government insurance data that less than 20% of our buildings have this protection.

A recent report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Institute of Standards and Technology recommended that countries with high seismic risks should enact job recovery building laws to protect the economy at the local, regional and national levels. California, which has the highest earthquake risk of all 50 states, must lead the way in resilience just as we have done in the fight against climate change. We have not waited for federal or global action on climate change, we have seen the benefits in jobs, revenue and overall economic vitality.

