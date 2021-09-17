Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 117 km northwest of Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, September 16, 2021 4:28 am (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 10 km

Sep 16 09:41 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 13 minutes. Sep 16 09:55: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.6. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 29.0 to 10.0 km (18 to 6.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 9.5 km (5.9 mi) westward.

Updated Thursday 16 September 2021 09:45

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near La Ligua, in the provinces of Torca and Valparaíso, Chile

4.2 earthquake September 16 4:28 am (GMT -5)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported early in the morning near La Ligua, Pitorca Province, Valparaíso, Chile, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake struck on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 4:28 am local time at a shallow depth. 29 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Very weak shaking was felt including La Ligua (population 24900) located 93 km from the epicenter.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and Time: Sep 16, 2021 09:28:28 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, September 16, 2021 4:28 AM (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 32.12°S / 72.24°W↗ (South Pacific, Chile) Antipode: 32.12°N / 107.76°E↗ Nearby towns and cities: 102 km (63 mi) WNW of La Ligua (Petorca) (population: 24,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 117 km (73 mi) northwest of Valparaíso (population: 282,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 120 km (74 mi) northwest of Vina del Mar (population: 294,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 121 km (75) miles) northwest of Hacienda La Calera (population: 49,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 126 km (78 mi) northwest of Quilota (population: 67,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 127 km (79 mi) northwest of Quilboy (pop: 130,300) -> see nearby earthquakes 131 km (81 mi) northwest of Villa Alemana (population: 97,300) -> see nearby earthquakes! 174 km (108 mi) northwest of San Antonio (population: 85,700) – > See nearby earthquakes! 210 km (131 mi) northwest of Santiago (population: 4837,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141 miles) northwest of Puente Alto (Population: 510,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 12.4°C (54°F), Humidity: 90%, Wind: 8 m/s (16 knots) Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated exported power: 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.610 kmOFFSHORE COQUIMBO, CHILEEMSC 4.610.3 km101 Km WNW from La Ligua, Chile USGS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we look at millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

