Putting people at the center of the PSEAH business





The victim / survivor approach must be a central part of any work to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment. That was the key message from UN Advocate for Victims’ Rights Jane Connors who visited the new WHO PSEAH team at our Geneva headquarters. Ms. Connors held a meeting with WHO Chief of Staff Dr. Catharina Boehme and PRSEAH Director Dr. Gay Gamhewage 23.rd August 2021. Later in the day, she was joined by virtually senior victim advocates from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central Africa, South Sudan and Haiti, among other members of her team, to discuss support and cooperation with the WHO for PSEAH to work. The Office of Victims’ Rights Advocates (OVRA) seeks to put the rights and dignity of victims of sexual exploitation and abuse by UN and related personnel at the forefront of UN prevention and response efforts. They work together with all entities of the UN system to provide victims with the necessary assistance and support. They also work in collaboration with government institutions, civil society, including national and legal and human rights organizations, to build support networks and help ensure the full impact of local laws, including remedies for victims. Ms. Connors stressed that the real difference is having a dedicated person in the field with the task of ensuring that victims ’rights are a priority, that someone trusts them and who they can turn to for help and advocate on their behalf. Her office provides a variety of services to SEA victims, regardless of the status of investigations into complaints and allegations. Advocates for victims’ rights on the ground safely receive complaints and send victims to the services they need, and support the development of life projects funded by the Trust Fund for Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Support offered to victims or survivors includes medical assistance, psychosocial support, alimony and tuition fees, school support packages, as well as legal assistance for paternity and maintenance for children born outside the SEA. Several ideas for cooperation between OVRA and the WHO PRSEAH team were identified: better cooperation between contact persons from the two entities in high-risk countries; collaboration on joint training, including psychosocial first aid, and the use of WHO technical experts to support SEA victims and survivors.

