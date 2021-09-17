



David Nazaire, a 45-year-old coffee farmer from Beaumont, a small village in rural southern Haiti, was preparing to harvest when an earthquake hit his home and livelihood. Much of the agricultural infrastructure – as well as neighboring homes, schools and churches – was damaged or completely destroyed. A month later, he and thousands of rural Haitians – hardest hit by the earthquake – are still waiting for relief, not expecting it to arrive soon.

“The earthquake didn’t destroy our crops, but it wiped out everything else,” says Nazir, outside a neighbor’s house, which is now a pile of rubble under plastic roof tiles backed by the remains of concrete walls. “We were just preparing to harvest, but that is now lost.”

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake in southern Haiti on August 14 killed more than 2,200 and left 30,000 people homeless. But as foreign aid and construction companies pour into urban centers like Les Cayes, the capital of Sud province, and other quake-hit areas, many rural Haitians are seeing abandonment all too familiar.

“Haiti has always been divided between an urban professional class and neglected rural communities,” says Steve Eustache, 58, a rural development researcher attached to a Methodist church outside Jeremy, another earthquake-stricken town. You have to ask yourself, why do leaders and aid workers only travel to these rural areas by helicopter? Because they know it would be nearly impossible to go otherwise.”

The structure of a house destroyed by the earthquake, in Tricon, a small rural village near Les Cayes. Photography: Joe Barkin Daniels

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, with nearly half of its 11.4 million people suffering from food insecurity. But the poverty in which rural Haitians—who make up two-thirds of the population—live, are staggering, even by the country’s low standards.

The trip to Tricon, a rural village a few miles from Les Cayes – the regional capital – takes just over an hour. The road was never paved and the heavy rain could render it impassable. Communities live in shacks built partly from clad materials in the city. The phone signal is unreliable, and apart from a handful of wells the community has set up, there is no water source.

“All we have, we built ourselves,” says Moise Majali, 49, who was tending bean crops when the ground beneath her began slamming her into the ground and making her arm “crack.”

Just like before, the only time we see an outside tour here is when they want our votes Altima Jean Joseph, farmer

Most of the community’s population is emaciated, after a drought that resulted in the cassava, bean and maize crops failing to produce their usual harvests. Vetiver, a cash crop often used to combat soil erosion, is over-cultivated in the area, causing further damage to the land.

Magali’s home was damaged in the earthquake, destroying walls and leaving the roof standing on wooden beams. Like everyone else in southern Haiti, fear of aftershocks and another quake has kept it dormant outside, vulnerable to hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Moise Magali was tending bean crops when the earthquake struck. Photography: Joe Barkin Daniels

“I don’t know why no one is coming for us,” Majali says, holding her arm. “We have contacted the media and our representatives but have heard nothing.”

Aid has arrived in the country, with the United States providing more than 60 tons of aid to the quake-hit areas, while Britain has pledged £1m in support, including shelter kits and solar-powered lanterns.

But some aid workers worry that as international sympathy dwindles, so too will money from donors.

Says Kate Miyamoto, a structural engineer who runs a company and organization that works in Haiti and around the world to improve earthquake preparedness. “And this is a forgotten disaster because it happens out of the eyes of the world, which means there will be less funding.”

Miyamoto adds that rural homes, churches and schools were affected more than those in the cities because many were built before 2010, when improved building codes were adopted across the country after a catastrophic earthquake hit the capital, Port-au-Prince, killing more than 200,000.

“Building is different now, and people are more aware of how to build in a way that gets the little things right, and makes the difference,” Miyamoto says.

But despite the growing awareness of resilient building techniques, relief efforts continue to be hampered by the utter isolation of the hardest-hit communities, and some are losing hope.

“No one has been here since the earthquake. Ultima Jane Joseph, a 52-year-old farmer who grows vetiver, an ingredient used in expensive perfumes that, despite costing $25,000 (£18,000) a barrel, makes farmers 4 Only dollars a week.” So why do we expect them here? We will have to rebuild ourselves.”

