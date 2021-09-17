Earthquake relief in Spain’s La Palma as volcano alert continues





LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) – An upsurge in seismic activity on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canary has slowed in the past day, but could return at any moment, authorities said on Friday, keeping nearly half of the island’s population at bay. Yellow alert for a volcanic eruption.

“The decrease in seismic activity may be transient and does not necessarily mean a halt to reactivation,” the regional emergency services said in a statement after meeting with politicians, volcanologists and civil defense authorities.

Scientists recorded more than 4,000 earthquakes in Cumbre Vieja National Park in the south of the island, prompting authorities to declare a yellow alert for the eruption, Tuesday, in the second of a four-level warning system.

The yellow warning affects about 35,000 people in the regions of Fuencaliente, Los Llanos de Aridan, El Paso and Mazo.

On Friday, authorities advised people in those areas to prepare an emergency backpack containing vital supplies and a mobile phone in case an evacuation order was issued.

So-called “earthquake swarms” are common on volcanic island chains such as the Canary Islands, said Eduardo Suarez, a volcanologist at Spain’s National Geographic Institute in neighboring Tenerife.

“What is noteworthy this time is that it usually occurs between the crust and the mantle at a depth of about 20 kilometers … Now in some areas it is between one and three kilometers from the surface,” he said.

More than 11 million cubic meters (388 million cubic feet) of magma spilled into Cumbre Vega, about a quarter of the amount expelled during the last major eruption in 1971.

Additional reporting by Borja Suarez in La Palma and Nathan Allen in Madrid; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo. Editing by Alex Richardson

