A local relief organization delivers critical aid in Haiti in the wake of earthquake and tropical storm





Will Judd, director of Minnesota-based Reiser Relief, was in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on August 14 when a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Haiti — and two days later when Tropical Storm Grace hit the country.

“It was about 8:30 a.m. and I was on the second floor of a building,” he said. “Suddenly, it all starts shaking. I looked around and everything on the walls of the building was shaking and shaking, and it took me a few seconds to realize, whoa, this is an earthquake. And when that happened, I pulled out of the building.”

Judd said and so did everyone else. He said everyone in the country felt the shaking.

The subsequent tropical storm, Good said, caused massive flooding and landslides in rural areas. He said that the buildings that his organization built according to modern standards did not collapse, but that many people were displaced after their huts collapsed and their roofs collapsed.

Judd recently joined Practicing Catholic radio host Patrick Conley to describe how his organization helps meet the needs of the Haitian people.

Reiser Relief is an on-the-ground organization that engages directly with religious sisters, including Little Sisters of Saint Therese, congregations of sisters and brothers, and ordinary Catholic people, Judd said, to provide education and shelter for homeless children, housing for the elderly and other programs, such as supporting initiatives Agricultural and college care. It was founded by Father Bernard Reiser, who was also patron of Epiphany in Coon Rapids. He supervised the organization until his death in 2011.

Good said that one of the organization’s priorities in Haiti today is to provide food and medical aid to “those who need it”.

“There is a lot of hunger in that area right now,” Judd said, as many Haitians sleep in harsh weather conditions. “The sisters are doing everything they can to support the displaced in the area.”

He said slums are the most dangerous areas and places where extreme poverty levels appear.

“There is a lot of homelessness … there is a lot of danger, and the gang wars are going on,” Judd said. “There are no sewage[systems]no running water, no electricity in many of these areas and in rural areas.”

“It really reminds you that we have an obligation to be stewards of the resources on this earth, as Christians and Catholics, and we really have to look out for each other no matter where they are in the world,” Judd said.

To learn more about Reiser Relief and how to help, visit ReiserRelief.org. Visitors to the site can subscribe to a newsletter and send prayer intentions.

To hear more of Judd’s interview, listen to this episode of The Catholic Practice radio show. It airs at 9pm on September 17th, at 1pm on September 18th and 2pm on September 19th on related radio 1330am.

Produced by Relevant Radio and the Parish of St. Paul and Minneapolis, the latest show also includes interviews with Amy and Tim Lemke, who discuss making a good marriage through Universal Marriage Encounter, and Mgr. Jason Gray of Peoria Diocese, who describes the process of canonization.

Category: Catholic practice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecatholicspirit.com/faith/focus-on-faith/practicing-catholic/local-relief-organization-provides-crucial-aid-in-haiti-following-earthquake-tropical-storm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos