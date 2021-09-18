Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 – South Pacific earthquake, 147 km northwest of Valparaiso, Chile, on Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:34 pm (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 19 km

Sep 16 18:51 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 16 minutes Sep 16 19:17: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 43.0 to 19.0 km (from 27 to 11.8 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 15 km (9.6 mi) west-northwest.

Updated Thursday, September 16, 2021, 18:57

A moderate tremor of magnitude 4.2 was reported 87 km southwest of Iilabel, Chile

4.2 earthquake September 16 1:34 pm (GMT -5)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Illapel, Provincia de Choapa, Coquimbo region, Chile, was reported just 22 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies that monitors seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 43 kilometers below the epicenter on Thursday afternoon, September 16, 2021 at 1:34 pm local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Very weak shaking was felt including Illapel (population 22800) located 87 km from the epicenter.

Date and Time: September 16, 2021 18:34:56 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:34 pm (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 19.0 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter: 31.81 ° S / 72.22° W↗ (South Pacific, Chile) Antipode: 31.81° N / 107.78° E↗ Nearby Towns and Cities: 101 km (63 mi) WSW of Illapel (Choapa) (population: 22800) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 147 km (91 mi) northwest of Valparaíso (population: 282,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 149 km (93 mi) northwest of Viña del Mar (population: 294,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 150 km (93 mi) northwest of Queluta (population: 67,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 156 km (97 mi) northwest of Quilboy (population: 130,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) northwest of Villa Alemana (pop: 97300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 166 km (103 mi) southwest of Oval (population: 77,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 231 km (144 mi) southwest of La Serena (population: 154,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 235 km (146 mi) northwest of Santiago (population: 4837,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 253 km (157 mi) northwest of Puente Alto (population: 510,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 12.6 °C (55 °F), Humidity: 89%, Wind: 8 m/s (15 knots) Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated released power: 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.619 kmOFFSHORE COQUIMBO, CHILEEMSC 4.619 km101 Km W from Illapel, Chile USGS 4.519 km off the coast of Central Chile USP Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we look at millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

