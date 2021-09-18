DVIDS – News – Haiti-born Black Hawk pilot supports Haiti earthquake relief efforts





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – U.S. Army Captain Alex Edrash, pilot and future operations planner with 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Combined Task Force Bravo (JTF-B), based at Soto Cano Air Force Base, Honduras, is mobilized in support of the Combined Task Force – Haiti (JTF-Haiti) to provide much-needed assistance as quickly as possible to the victims of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, August 15-September. 9.

Edrash, born in Haiti, was a major player in ongoing relief operations, supporting medical evacuation missions, as well as helping to translate French and Creole to facilitate coordination.

“I knew I wanted to join the US Army,” Edrash said. “So I enlisted and later applied to one university – West Point US Military Academy.”

Upon graduating from West Point with a degree in physics with an electrical engineering track, Edrash competed to train pilots and was selected for the US Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. His unit, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, was called up to support relief operations in Haiti.

In support of the entire government effort led by the USAID Office of Humanitarian Assistance, JTF-B and Idrache joined forces with JTF-Haiti to deliver much-needed assistance as quickly as possible. He spent the first few days of operations in an air traffic control tower.

“The airport was incredibly crowded, we had planes from the Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, USAF, and a lot going on here. US Army Colonel Stephen Gventer, JTF-B Commander and Deputy Commanding Officer JTF-Haiti,” said US Army Col. Stephen Gventer, JTF-B Commander and Deputy Commanding Officer JTF-Haiti. Our missions have enabled us the fastest way to get assistance from the airspace to the people who need it.”

In support of the Haiti Combined Task Force, JTF-B provided a total of 340,740 pounds of aid that included food, shelters, blankets, tents, tarps, tarps, water purifiers, generators, and a fully mobile medical hospital to communities in need.

“It has to be handled a lot,” Edrash said, “I’m one of those people too.” “It feels great to be in a position where you can make a difference. We help those in need, build relationships here and there and hope in the conversations I have. The people of Haiti are strong and beautiful people.”

In total, JTF-Haiti completed a total of 671 missions, transported 587,950 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted or rescued 477 people.

“Alex was invaluable to us,” Gwinter said. “He’s done airborne medical evacuation missions and helped save lives in Haiti. He’s a great pilot, a wonderful person, all-American, all-Haitian-American, he’s hope for the people of Haiti.”

