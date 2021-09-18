Three dead and many injured in earthquake in Sichuan Province





Three people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwest China yesterday, prompting the second-highest level of emergency response by rescuers in Sichuan Province.

The quake hit Luxian County before dawn yesterday, 120 kilometers southwest of the sprawling mega-city of Chongqing, which, along with the surrounding area, is home to about 30 million people.

Rescue workers rushed to lift people from under the rubble, and transported them from damaged buildings on stretchers, a video taken by the Sichuan fire brigade showed.

Photo: AFP

Dozens of houses in Luxian were reduced to rubble and many others were damaged. Local media published pictures of collapsed ceilings in a hospital, with residents wandering the streets after being told not to return to their homes.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.4, but the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.0. Both placed them at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Luxi authorities said the quake resulted in “three deaths, three serious injuries and 57 minor injuries”.

The local government said at least 10,000 people have been transferred to emergency shelters.

Live footage from Luxian broadcast by China Central Television showed workers climbing stairs in torrential rain to remove dangerous debris suspended from buildings, including half-broken panes of glass.

Pictures taken by the Sichuan Daily showed the students leaving their dormitories in the dark earlier in the day, clutching umbrellas and carrying backpacks.

The authorities downplayed the immediate threat of larger aftershocks.

“It is unlikely that there will be a bigger earthquake in the region in the near future, but the aftershocks will continue for some time,” Du Bin, deputy director of the Sichuan Earthquake Department, told reporters.

China Global Television Network published security camera footage showing televisions and refrigerators vibrating on the walls of houses as the earthquake struck, as ornaments smashed on floors and cracks broke in buildings.

Pictures showed that bricks were scattered on the roads and trees were cut down in some areas.

The US Geological Survey said in a preliminary assessment that “significant damage is likely and the disaster is widespread”.

The local government in Sichuan wrote on Sina Weibo that many power lines were down and 62,000 households suffered power outages after the quake.

The local government said highway traffic passing through the area has been rerouted to make way for emergency vehicles and to avoid damaged roads.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Sichuan Province in 2008 killed or missing 87,000 people.

They included thousands of children killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed, but the government failed to release the exact death toll as the case took on a political dimension.

Law enforcement authorities detained human rights defenders who attempted to count the number of children who died and to mark buildings that had collapsed amid suspicions of poor construction.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments related to the article. Notes containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion and user ban will be removed. The final decision will be to the discretion of the Taipei Times.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/world/archives/2021/09/17/2003764522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos