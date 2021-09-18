Editorial: Haiti needs help, not care, after earthquake and assassination | national news





It’s been just over a month since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Haiti Peninsula, killing more than 2,200 people. Hundreds are still missing, and many in the terribly underserved state – with many ties to South Florida – are still struggling to find basic aid and shelter in an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

That natural disaster occurred amid a man-made catastrophe: the political turmoil caused by the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The fallout continued this week when the public prosecutor in Port-au-Prince asked an investigative judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the murder – a request complicated by news of the attorney general’s dismissal the day before by the prime minister himself.

A strong earthquake and the assassination of a president and a confusing struggle for power at the head of the government? Haiti is in a world full of pain once again. It seems too much.

But even that very bleak picture is not without bright spots. As Haiti has proven time and time again, its strength lies in its people, and a story in the Miami Herald on Tuesday by Caribbean reporter Jacqueline Charles shed light on an earthquake-ravaged community as residents refused to despair. Instead, they are determined to move forward, regardless of obstacles.

The residents of Birin camp have a saying about their home. They call it a “special place” – Yon ti kote apa, in the creole language. They pride themselves on being unique. Their focus after the earthquake was to get up. A month after the disaster, they were working to get students back to school in October – education is the backbone of society – and provide assistance to those who need it most.

As Jeff-Pierre-Louis, a 34-year-old Haitian man, told the Herald as he stood in front of his collapsing family home, “We will definitely rebuild. It is the effort of the people who turned Camp Perrin into what it is today. It was not always developed on this. grammar”.

When the earthquake hit, the country was already facing major problems, including increased hunger, gang violence, limited or no access to health care, and increased fear of sexual violence. The long-awaited election has been postponed. Haiti is still traumatized by Moyes’ death. The allegation about Henry, an apparent attempt to politicize the investigation, is adding to the turmoil there.

And let’s not forget that Haiti has not fully recovered from the damage wrought by the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 300,000 people.

The United Nations and NGOs said the country would suffer without additional aid from the international community. The need for help is urgent. A number of nonprofits are on the ground, and not too soon: One analysis by CARE, UN Women and the Haitian government on the impact of the earthquake on people’s lives indicated that three areas in the hard-hit south were left without access to clean water.

Yes, Haiti needs help from others to recover from these multiple crises. But in past disasters and efforts by outsiders to fix things there, Haitians are often left out of the decision-making process. The Haitian people must be a full partner in whatever is done in their name.

Helpers should remember: Haiti’s greatest asset is its people.

