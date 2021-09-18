Pence weighs in on the 2024 presidency amid a rocky relationship with Trump





Mike Pence is adding staff to his new office in central Washington – approaching a potential White House event, even as he stands with former President Donald Trump and the base of his supporters. The rise of the former vice president has come in a statement from Trump to Pence saying “I don’t want to be your friend”. That quote, first reported this week, is attributed to Trump in a forthcoming book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The last conversation between the two Republican leaders was a phone call from Trump in April, Republican sources told CNN that they want to wish the former vice president well after a heart operation for Pencer. Pence is not waiting to form his former president – nor is the former president waiting to make his decision about his political future. People around Pence rejected the idea that it would stick to 2024 planning until Trump announced whether he would run. “Mike examines this and“ Where do they call me to serve me? “” said a person near Pence. “That won’t frustrate any men or women.” “If he feels called to do so,” the counselor continued, “he won’t be in the race for someone else.” #MichaelWarren #CNN #Internal Policy.

