Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 – South Pacific earthquake, 85 km west of Valinar, Provincia de Huaco, Atacama, Chile, on Saturday 18 September 2021 9:35 am (GMT -3)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude, at a depth of 13 km

Sep 18 12:49 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 13 minutes. Sep 18 12:57: volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2.18 Sep 13:02: volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 20.0 to 13.0 km (12.4 to 8.1 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 5.4 km (3.3 mi) west-northwest direction.

Updated Saturday 18 September 2021, 13:09

A tremor of average magnitude 4.4 was reported 85 km southwest of Valinar, Chile

4.4 Earthquake Sep 18 9:35 am (GMT -3)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 9:35 a.m. local time near Valinar, Provencia de Huasco, Atacama, Chile, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Preliminary data, the earthquake is located at a shallow depth of 13 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. A second report was later released by the US Geological Survey, which listed it as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake as well. The epicenter that the earthquake may have been felt as the very weak tremor includes Valinar (No. 44900) which is located 85 km from the epicenter, VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and time: September 18, 2021 12:35:37 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Saturday, September 18, 2021 9:35 am (GMT -3) Size: 4.4 Depth: 13.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 28.72°S / 71.61°W↗ (South Pacific, Chile) Antipode: 28.72°N/108.39°E↗ Nearby Towns and Cities: 85 km (53 mi) WSW from Valinar (population: 44,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 136 km (85 mi) northwest of La Serena (population: 154,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 140 km (87 mi) north of Coquimbo (population: 161,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 196 km (122 mi) southwest of Copiapo (pop: 129,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 213 km (132 mi) north of Oval (POP: 77100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 479 km (298 mi) north of Viña del Mar (population: 294,600) –> See nearby earthquakes! 480 km (298 mi) north of Valparaíso (population: 282,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 481 km (299 mi) north of Villa Alimana (population: 97,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 482 km (299 mi) north of Quillboy (population: 130,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 535 km (332 mi) north of Santiago (population: 4837,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Scattered clouds 12.4 °C (54 °F), Humidity: 88%, Wind: 8 m/s (15 knots) From SSW base data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing power : 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MW/h, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.413 kmofFSHORE ATACAMA, CHILEEMSC 4.413 km84 Km W of Valinar, Chile USGS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

