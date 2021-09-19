4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Los Angeles





An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Los Angeles area on Friday evening.

The earthquake occurred in Carson, California, at about 8 p.m. local time, according to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) made available Saturday.

The depth of the quake was 11.9 kilometers, or seven miles. It was felt by people in areas near Lomita, Torrance, Long Beach, Inglewood and Los Angeles, according to USGS data.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday night that there were no “major incidents” related to the quake and that there were no disruptions to services.

There are currently no outages in the Services and we will continue to protect and serve all Angelenos.

– LAPD HQ (LAPDHQ) September 18, 2021

The Los Angeles Fire Department entered “earthquake emergency mode” Friday, sending fire department vehicles and helicopters to patrol within its 470-square-mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs.

The department later said in an update that no “significant damage to infrastructure” was observed by its employees as well as “no loss of life or serious injuries” that could be attributed to the earthquake.

“We ask that you use today’s earthquake as a reminder to be prepared,” the agency said in its update.

While officials did not report any major damage, the quake caused the loss of the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson Energy, the Los Angeles Times reported. The refinery began to burn gases, which raised fears among the residents of the area.

“The torches are safety devices and the torches are working as intended. Marathon spokesman Jamal Khairy told the newspaper, “There were no injuries or impacts outside the site.”

People shared their experience with the earthquake on social media.

“I felt like this,” comedian Rosie O’Donnell said on Twitter.

I felt that one # earthquake

– ROSIE (@Rosie) September 18, 2021

“Just briefly shook by an earthquake here in LA – 4.4, epicenter in Carson,” sports columnist Skip Bayliss wrote on Twitter. We experienced a similar tremor a few days ago. Everything is fine in our house. Hazel did not bark. I hope the rest of the Los Angeles area is doing well.

Just briefly shaken by an earthquake here in Los Angeles – 4.4, the epicenter in Carson. We had a similar shake a few days ago. Everything is fine in our house. Hazel did not bark. I hope the rest of the Los Angeles area is doing well.

– Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 18, 2021 .

