Twitch Streamer hilariously performs in Twitch Rivals match despite the earthquake





Twitch streamer Raynald Taxuan left his viewers’ minds smashed as he continued playing in the Guilty Gear: Strive Twitch Rivals tournament, despite being hit by an earthquake.

One of the reasons fans love live broadcasts is the unpredictability and spontaneity that real-time broadcasting brings. While this usually applies to IRL streaming, Reynald Tacsuan’s Guilty Gear: Strive has proven that any broadcast is prone to random events.

The creator was competing in the Guilty Gear: Strive Championship on September 17th from Twitch Rivals, along with a host of other streamers.

Arc System WorksGuilty Gear Strive is an anime fighting game that has proven to be very popular.

Things were going well at first for the California-based player, but he backed off when an earthquake started to shake his entire house.

Remarkably, though, Taxuan was undeterred and simply yanked his fightstick off his shaky desk, pinned him to his crouched knee, and continued his duel in the game.

“Oh sh*t there is an earthquake!?” He asked, somewhat in disbelief. “Oh f**k. There’s an earthquake! Oh sh*t. Wait, there’s a king earthquake. Oh my gosh, how am I going to play this? There’s an earthquake**king.”

Another angle was produced on Reynald’s Twitter, which shows the streamer squatting in front of his device with his gear precariously resting on his lap.

The caption, somewhat fittingly, said: “All it takes to win bro. Either I die in this earthquake or I win.”

All it takes to win bro. Either I die in this earthquake or I win. https://t.co/8gi8kEU1TN pic.twitter.com/qSl2ouwjRz

– Reynald Tacsuan @Home (@ReynaldJT) September 18, 2021

It’s fair to say that despite California’s tendency to be on the receiving end of earthquakes, the tremors still completely surprised the flow.

Many viewers couldn’t believe his casual stance, simply tweaking his setup to ensure he continued to represent NA in the Twitch Rivals Tournament.

It’s one of the craziest moments we’ve seen on the live stream, but it’s all credit to Raynald for not letting him affect his grind.

Having said that, the official state guidance probably says that staying put to play video games during an earthquake is not recommended.

