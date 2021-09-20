Today in History: Mexico City was hit by a devastating earthquake in 1985 | lifestyles





Today is Sunday, September 19, day 262 of 2021. There are 103 days left in the year.

On September 19, 1796, President George Washington’s farewell address was published. In it, he advised America’s first chief executive, “Respect goodwill and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

In 1777, the First Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War. Although British forces succeeded in driving out the American forces, the Americans were victorious in a second battle the following month.

In 1881, the twentieth President of the United States, James A. Garfield, two and a half months after he was shot by Charles Ghetto. Chester Alan Arthur became president.

In 1945, Nazi radio promoter William Joyce, better known as “Lord Howe Howe,” was convicted of treason and sentenced to death by a British court.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first underground nuclear test, codenamed “Rainier”, in the Nevada desert.

In 1984, Britain and China completed a draft agreement to transfer Hong Kong from British rule to Chinese rule by 1997.

In 1985, the Mexico City area was hit by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.

In 1986, federal health officials announced that the drug AZT would be available to thousands of AIDS patients.

In 1995, the New York Times and The Washington Post published the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee) statement, which proved his identification and capture.

In 1996, IBM announced that it would expand health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.

In 2001, the Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to be dispatched to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for the deadly terrorist attacks of September 11 approached.

In 2004, Hu Jintao (Hu Jintao) became China’s undisputed leader after the departure of former President Jiang Zemin (Zhang Zhumin) from his top military position.

In 2008, seeking to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration instituted a radical rescue plan that called for the seizure of half a trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debts held by tottering institutions. Relaxed investors pushed stocks higher on Wall Street and around the world.

Ten years ago: In a speech at the White House, activist President Barack Obama demanded that rich Americans pay higher taxes to help cut the spiraling US deficit by more than $3 trillion.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met on the sidelines of a United Nations summit, and they told the Islamic State that they intended to do so. Regain the city of Mosul within months.

One year ago: President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his next nomination to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Roger Angell 101 years old. Actor Rosemary Harris is 94 years old. Actor David McCallum is 88 years old. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 81 years old. Singer Bill Medley is 81 years old. Quinn is 41. Columbus Short is 39. Rapper Eamonne is 38. Actor Kevin Zigers is 37. Actress Danielle Panabaquer is 34. Actress Katrina Bowden is 33.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://santamariatimes.com/lifestyles/today-in-history-the-mexico-city-area-was-struck-by-a-devastating-earthquake-in-1985/article_43a3ec58-9375-599e-97e6-407bfe530013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos