Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been appointed WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing

The World Health Organization today announced the appointment of Cape Hon Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as the WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing. Brown is widely credited with preventing another major depression through his management of the 2009 G20 summit in London. He mobilized world leaders to invest an additional $ 1.1 trillion in credit recovery, growth and jobs to help the world economy in the global financial crisis.

Recently, Mr. Brown has relentlessly called on rich countries, as well as the private sector, to ensure a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, advocating concerted global efforts — rooted in science and a healthy economy — to save lives, end pandemics and restore livelihoods. all over the world.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, hailed Mr Brown as a champion in boosting the world’s major economies to protect health and prevent future disease outbreaks.

Dr Tedros said: “I am delighted and honored that Gordon Brown has agreed to be the WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing. In this role, he will raise and support the work of the WHO on internationally raising awareness of the great need for sustainable global health funding, especially from the G20 and G7. As Gordon’s longtime friend, I know he will bring into this embassy his sharp intellect, firm commitment, and deep sense of justice. ”

Mr Brown said: “I have an extremely personal respect for Dr. Tedros, whom I first worked with two decades ago, and I am pleased to be able to help his and WHO’s work to raise global finances to ensure everyone has access to health. Our immediate task is to work together to fund vaccination around the world and protect the poorest countries from the dire consequences of COVID-19 and other diseases. “

