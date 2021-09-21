Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 3.8 earthquake – La Palma island, 5.1 km south of Los Llanos de Aridan, Spain, on Monday, September 20, 2021 9:32 pm (GMT +1)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Los Llanos de Aridane / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds: Oops + 1 | 9 users found this interesting.

Fuencaliente de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (12.9 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: Hello | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Plaos de Aridane / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Shake and roll / 2-5 seconds: It’s the strongest shaking I’ve felt since the earthquakes started. It lasted several seconds | 2 users found this interesting.

La Sabina (12.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s: lateral movements | One user found this interesting.

Las Manchas de Abajo / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Very short: Felt like an explosion | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Circa de Mazo. / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking, also water glass | One user found this interesting.

Calle del Socorro Santa Cruz La Palma (13.7 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): gentle | One user found this interesting.

Tijarafe, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (8.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds: Small head shaking! Like a big truck drove near a house.

Fuencaliente de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (12.5 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Fuencaliente de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (14.8 km SSE from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking

Puntalana (18.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: Mild shaking for the whole house

Brena Alta, Santa Cruz de Tenerife Province, Canary Islands (12.5 km from the ENE epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short (reported by our app)

Saint Martin (4730.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

En la laguna / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds: Miedo. (reported by our app)

Sonnenland / No hair

Fuencaliente / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: frightened

Los llanos de aridane / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 s

Tenerife / No hair

El Paso / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 15-20 seconds: I was in the kitchen and everything started to shake dishes and glasses rattling

Lomo oscuro / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

San Antonio / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical & Horizontal Swing / 2-5 seconds: Breña baja

Los cancajos / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Los Cancajos / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridane, / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

Santa Cruz / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Princess of Tinguya / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Taguya Street, El Paso, La Palma (2.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] /Slight vibration (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 sec: The house moves sideways, TV can be seen moving and things in refrigerator move slightly

Tijarafe / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

San Jose de Brena Baja / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Tijarafe / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Los Llanos / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 15-20 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridan, Avenida Enrique Medeiros. / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 sec: building shake

El Paso Calle el canal / Light shaking (MMI IV) / vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 s

La laguna / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Moderate shaking.

La Punta / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridan (4.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Santa Cruz de la Palma / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Santa Cruz de la Palma (15.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / Too short: Algo raro

Los Cancajos, La Palma / Very weak (MMI II) vibration / Single side shaking / Very short

El Paso / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Las Tricias / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

el paso / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 s (reported by our app)

los Cancajos / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 5-10 seconds

Los Llanos Aridan (5.3 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Sta Cruz de La Palma / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

Tazacourt (4.3 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Las Indias / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Tiguerorte, Villa de Mazo, La Palma (11.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s (reported by our app) Breña Alta / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short (reported by our app)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6415604/mag3quake-Sep-20-2021-CANARY-ISLANDS-SPAIN-REGION.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos