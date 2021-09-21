Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.3 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 71 km south of Ilo, Moquegua, Peru, on Monday, September 20, 2021, 7:43 am (GMT -5)





4.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 50 km

Sep 20 12:52 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 8 minutes Sep 20 12:57: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 52.0 to 63.0 km (32 to 39 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 5.4 km (3.4 mi) toward E.20 September 12:59: magnitude recalculated from 4.2 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 63.0 to 50.0 km (39 to 31 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 16 km (10.2 mi) toward WSW.

Updated Monday 20 September 2021 at 13:03

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Ilo, Provencia de Ilo, Moquegua, Peru

4.3 earthquake September 20 7:43 am (GMT -5)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Peru near Ilo, Provincia de Ilo, Moquegua, just 19 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7:43 am local time at a fairly shallow depth of 50 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The survey that included an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt, Vila Vila (No. 470) located 53 km from the epicenter, Pachocha (population 7600) 70 1 km away, Ilo (pop. 53500) 71 km away, Arica (resident. Earthquake news is now available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: September 20, 2021 12:43:49 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Monday, September 20, 2021 7:43 am (GMT -5) Size: 4.3 Depth: 50.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 18.26 ° S / 71.2° W↗ (South Pacific, Peru) Antipode: 18.26° N/108.8° E↗ Nearest volcano: Yucamane (147 km/ 91 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 53 km (33 mi) WSW of Vila Vila ( Provincia de Tacna) (population: 474) -> See nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) south of Ilo (population: 53,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) west of Arica (Chile) (pop): 186000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 104 km (64 mi) WSW of Tacna (Population: 280,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 120 km (74 mi) southwest of San Antonio (population: 15,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 121 km (75 mi) southwest of Moquegua (population: 54,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 206 km (128 mi) south of Ciudad Satellite (population: 76,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 210 km (131) mi) S of Arequipa (population: 841,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 213 km (132 mi) south of Selva Alegre (population: 72,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 932 km (579 mi) southeast of Lima (pop): 7,737,000) -> see near answer kes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 15.1 °C (59 °F), Humidity: 73%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) SSE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Output power Estimated: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt” report ! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.350 kmPeru: OFF COAST OF TARAPACA, CHILEEMSC 4.350 km69 Km SSE of Pacocha, Peru USGS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

