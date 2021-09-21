Get ready for trouble, if the earthquakes multiply! – Annenberg Media





Thousands of USC students are living in California for the first time in their lives. And they’ve probably never experienced an earthquake or a wildfire, both of which are hallmarks of the California experience. September is National Preparedness Month. Alexandra Applegate talks about how students can prepare…just in case.

*****

In the heart of Southern California, the University of Southern California is at risk of earthquakes, wildfires, floods, and landslides. So far, there are a few wildfires burning across the state.

According to data for the University of Southern California class of 2024, the most popular home states for students—excluding California—were New York, Texas, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, and Florida. With the exception of Washington, none of those states experienced as severe wildfires or earthquakes as California.

Some of the students, like freshman Damaris Ortega, are first-time Californians who have not experienced an earthquake or wildfire.

I’m from a border city in Texas and I would panic and freak out and say, “Ah, what’s going on?” Because I haven’t tested one before.

Stephen Goldfarb, Director of Fire Safety, Contingency Planning, and Business Continuity at USC, helps the university prepare for and anticipate emergencies or natural disasters. The Contingency Planning Team coordinates USC’s emergency preparedness efforts through plans, programs, and training.

The university has an emergency response plan for all risks and we work with our staff, with specialized response teams and departments throughout the year to develop emergency response plans, to do training, and to do exercises for all kinds of different scenarios. We have online, on the main USCedu website, special procedures for students in multiple languages. In addition, we have an emergency preparedness video that touches on various emergency procedures, including earthquakes, how to seek help and what to expect.

USC also participates in an international earthquake exercise every October called Great ShakeOut. The Contingency Planning Team sends emergency procedures out to all students, faculty, and staff so that everyone on campus can practice Drop and Cover and Hold-On.

When the ground begins to vibrate, stop wherever you are, drop to the ground, and crawl under a desk or table and protect the back of your head and neck. If necessary, you can hold on to whatever is under it in case it starts moving. And it stays there until the earthquake stops. If you are most likely a person in a wheelchair, he can go to the side of a wall, lock his wheelchair in place and protect his head and neck as well.

This year’s Great ShakeOut will be on October 21 at 10:21 a.m.

Whether you’re a Californian or not, being prepared can make all the difference.

The university has a lot of great plans to take care of our students but there is also a great responsibility on a personal level. Because the bottom line is that when that happens, you want to be able to respond to it in the appropriate way.

Anyone can visit ready.lacounty.gov for more tips and resources for staying prepared. For Annenberg Media, my name is Alexandra Applegate.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uscannenbergmedia.com/2021/09/20/prepare-for-trouble-if-the-earthquakes-double/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos