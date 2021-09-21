Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning





The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Japan at approximately 1:55 a.m. (IST) on September 21, Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of about 10 km and a distance of about 1,593 km northeast of Tokyo. The NCS wrote on Twitter, “Magnitude 6.0 earthquake, occurred on 09-21-2021, 01:55:24 GMT, Latitude: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 km, Location: 1593 km NE Tokyo, Japan.”

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck nearby Kuril Island, which is located about 1,300 kilometers northeast of Hokkaido in Japan. No tsunami warning has yet been issued.

Over the generations, Japan has had a great record of earthquakes and tsunamis that have ravaged the country. According to Forbes, the nation sits on top of 4 stationary moving tectonic plates, which when they collide, release a lot of energy below the surface and that energy periodically forms earthquakes.

Earthquake records in recent months

Even just a week ago, on September 13, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the coast of Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture. An earthquake with a depth of 450 km occurred at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude at 7:46 am local time. On Japan’s seismic intensity scale, which ranges from 1 to 7, Ibaraki Prefecture has a rating of 3. Additionally, no property damage or injuries have been reported.

While an earthquake was recorded again in August during the Tokyo Olympics. A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture around 5:30 a.m. local time on August 4, Wednesday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake lasted anywhere from 20 seconds to 3 minutes.

According to a Forbes report, around the Japanese archipelago, about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or more occur. An earthquake occurs every five minutes on average in the Ibaraki Prefecture area, and most of it is detected only by the highly sensitive, widely distributed seismic network covering the Japanese islands.

Recently, in March of this year, the Japan Meteorological Administration reported a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the capital, Tokyo, on Saturday, March 20. According to the Japan Times, this earthquake may have triggered a one-meter tsunami. waves. Authorities had ordered nearly 7,000 residents of Watri town to leave their homes after tsunami warnings were issued. According to the Associated Press, the Prime Minister’s Office has set up a crisis management unit to assess the situation and provide support to provinces and local governments.

(Photo: PTI/AP)

.

