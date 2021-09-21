The Spanish island of La Palma was shaken by earthquakes as lava approached the cities





Several small earthquakes shook the Spanish island of La Palma off northwest Africa, keeping nerves on edge as rivers of lava continued to flow toward the sea Tuesday and opened a new vent at the mountainside.

After moving downhill across the island’s countryside since the volcano erupted on Sunday, lava is gradually closing in on the more densely populated coast.

Officials said a river of lava hit the Todok district, where more than 1,000 people live and where emergency services are preparing for evacuations.

Lava erupted from a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain, on Monday, September 20 (Kike Rincon, Europa Press via AP)

Rain and flooding likely across east as western bushfire threats increase

About 6,000 people have been evacuated in La Palma so far and 183 homes have been damaged, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said after a cabinet meeting in Madrid.

“The reality is that seeing people lose their possessions is a tragedy,” said municipal worker Fernando Diaz in El Paso town, though he noted that people were also suffering due to not knowing the fate of their homes as police prevented people from accessing them. lava flows.

“For the lucky ones they will have some peace in knowing that their homes have not been affected,” he said. “This uncertainty is complicated.”

The new vent is located 3,000 feet north of the Cumbre Vieja mountain range, where the volcano first erupted after a week of thousands of small earthquakes.

Los Angeles after the quake shook 4.3 million times after small earthquakes

The so-called earthquake swarm gave the authorities a warning of the possibility of a volcanic eruption and allowed the evacuation of several people, avoiding casualties.

The new fissure opened after what the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute said was a 3.8-magnitude earthquake late Monday.

La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands.

Lava as of Tuesday covered about 260 acres of terrain, according to the European Union’s Earth observation programme, Copernicus.

Hot lava reaches a swimming pool after a volcano erupts on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, Spain on Monday, September 20, 2021 (Europa Press via AP)

The earthquake in Los Angeles measured 3.0

Unstoppable rivers of lava, up to six meters (about 20 feet) high, rolled down the hillsides, burning and crushing everything in their path.

The head of the regional government of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, said that the authorities will request financial assistance from the European Union to help rebuild.

He said the damages have already amounted to more than $470 million, which would qualify the archipelago for emergency aid from the European Union.

He described the area as a “disaster area” and said he would seek funds to rebuild roads and water supply networks and create temporary accommodation for families who had lost their homes as well as their farmland – and sometimes their livelihoods.

Hurricane Olaf hits Mexico’s Los Cabos as Category 2

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are scheduled to visit the affected area on Thursday.

Authorities said the pace of lava’s progress appears to have slowed and they did not expect it to reach the sea before Wednesday at the earliest, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

When they reach the Atlantic Ocean, they can cause explosions and produce clouds of poisonous gases. Scientists observing the lava have measured its temperature at more than 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scientists say the lava flows may last for weeks or months. The Institute of Volcanology said the volcano emits between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide per day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/spanish-island-la-palma-quakes-lava The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos