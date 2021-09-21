East TN man helps with relief efforts in Haiti after earthquake





Joe Hurston of Air Mobile Services brings clean drinking water to struggling Haitians.

SNIDVILLE, Tenn – Haitians are still recovering after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern peninsula of the country in August.

Joe Hurston, of eastern Tennessee, helps relief efforts by providing clean drinking to the city of Saint-Louis-du-Sud.

Hurston said the quake may have occurred a month ago, but people are still suffering and are in dire need of water.

“What water sources did they destroy,” Hurston said. “The earthquake breaks all the water lines so that the sewers mix with clean water, and that’s where typhoid and all the other nasty diseases, like diarrhoea, lie.”

Hurston flew his personal plane from Sneadville to the southern tip of Florida and then landed in Port-au-Prince – the capital of Haiti.

On that plane, a Sneedville man carried a handful of water purifiers, fitted to provide drinking water to thousands in Saint-Louis-du-Sud.

“Our work is cut short for us, and we need to get as many of these units in place as possible,” Hurston said.

Hurston has been in Haiti for 43 years during periods of civil unrest and cholera outbreaks.

The missionary pilot said Haiti is in a difficult situation after the earthquake, but the nation has some of the most resilient people in the world.

“There will be a catastrophe and they will just start working,” he said. “They are not waiting for FEMA, they are not waiting for any government help because it is not coming. They are just starting to pick up the pieces and try to get their lives back.”

Water purifiers have interchangeable parts and can save water for decades after deployment, however, many units are unfunded.

If you would like to help an international effort to provide clean drinking water to unsafe countries, you can make a donation at AirMobile.org.

