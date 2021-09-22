Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 3.4 earthquake – 17 miles southeast of Hemet, Riverside County, California, USA, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:41 p.m. (GMT-7)





Hemet, Riverside, California (28.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rocking my head (up and down) / 1-2 seconds: I was at work – I sat on my bed for a second to look at my phone. I gently swayed side by side while looking through my phone from sheer boredom. Then I felt a hard jolt and this kind of vertical vibration. It’s the first time I feel | One user found this interesting.

Rancho Benasquitos, San Diego, California (84.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / Very short: Felt while sitting on a sofa in an upstairs apartment. Weak but noticeable shaking, it felt like a horizontal wave | One user found this interesting.

Anza, Riverside, CA (9.9 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: That was a surprise | One user found this interesting.

Desert Palm California (41.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: 2 vertical bumps, one weak, one weak, one strong – weak now at 3:58 | One user found this interesting.

Thermal Ca 92274 in my living room (55.6 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak tremor (MMI II) Single lateral tremor/Very short: I was sitting in a chair when he shivered enough. Note that | One user found this interesting.

Rancho Mirage, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short: It felt like someone ran up to the sofa I was sitting on. | One user found this interesting.

Cathedral City (32.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short: fast, but mild, shaking. I was sitting | One user found this interesting.

Palm Springs CA / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 sec: I can tell it’s close, it was a sharp rattle but short duration | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Palm Springs, California (28 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / 5-10 seconds: I was in my home office, when I first heard a “roaring” noise in the house for several seconds and then felt a sharp shock. | One user found this interesting.

Palm Desert (32.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V): Large bumps hit alone – like a truck crashing into a house. | One user found this interesting.

San Diego (104.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: On the second floor of the house, I’m sitting on my sofa | One user found this interesting.

Palm Desert, California. (29.4 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I noticed movement and then got stronger and felt like the room was shaking for a while and then disappeared. | One user found this interesting.

Hemet California (28.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec: very very weak | One user found this interesting.

Palm Springs, California (24.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Some very light shaking for a few seconds and it ended so fast that I had to wonder if it was an earthquake or not. Now with so many helicopters flying over Palm Springs, it has to be news.

Escondido (80.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

LA / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short

Menifee / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was sitting in front of my computer reading and felt a slight tremor for a few seconds. I stood up to see if a truck was passing and there was no truck. The next thing that comes to mind is an earthquake.

Hemet, Ca / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: audible rattling, felt shaking,

92234 / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / Very Short

Lake Elsinore / Imperceptible (reported by our app)

Palm Springs / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds

In my room (51 km west of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Hemet Ca / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec

San Diego / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Hemet / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, vibrating / 2-5 sec

92129 / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

92211 (57.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds

Hemet, CA / Weak (MMI III) vibration / Single lateral vibration / Very short

