What did the readers of the age say about the state earthquake?





“I felt the earthquake and honestly thought I was having a seizure because I was rocking back and forth and feeling dizzy. The lights were swaying so I thought something else was on so I Googled “Geelong tremor” and the first result was an earthquake warning. Luckily I didn’t. Something is damaged.” – lean

“I was sitting in bed with my baby and I could feel my bed shaking really hard and a strong feeling of shock and the sound coming from under it. The whole room started shaking and I knew it was an earthquake. It was so scary! We live in Berwick.” – Manil

‘Our beloved building manager Roy Kiwi, so he didn’t take his eyes off. We talked about leaving our apartment building and he said, ‘You’re better here than the Carlton gargoyles – they’re in danger of falling over!’ What a legend!” – Yolanda

“I felt it here in the swamp of Bacchus! I was about to take a shower and started swinging side by side, and I rushed out the front door of my husband who was about to get into his car, and his car was moving side to side as well. Scary things! ” – Mile

“I live in Point Cook, and my house shook badly. My table was also ringing and the bells vigorously ringing in my temple. The view of the bay from my house does not look good. The color of the water is very strange.” – Preity

“I was on a hill in Melbourne. Normally the building has little movement but I thought this shaking indicated the building was collapsing. I had to run down the stairs with my dog ​​– it was very scary.” – Elisey

“Yes, I could feel it here in Benalla. The dog jumped as if it had hit something and the outside electrical box and air conditioning unit were shaking like crazy.” – Richard

“I was in my bathroom about to brush my teeth after breakfast when I felt a slight tremor. I’m in an apartment on the ground floor of a two-story building in Elwood, Victoria. Within seconds, it was so strong that I could feel the ground moving under my feet. That’s when it dawned on me that This is an evil thing. I ran into the driveway. My neighbors were outside too. We assured each other that we all felt shaken. Then we spilled on the street. Our neighbors were in the street. It was confirmed that Melbourne had an earthquake. It was as if God was exercising his sovereignty!!! – Sammy

“I was on a call with some people in Sydney and they were seeing me shivering from side to side in my seat. Then, about thirty seconds later, someone on the call in Sydney felt it on the eleventh floor of her high-rise. It might be small by New Zealand standards but that It wasn’t a small earthquake. Much stronger than the one in Melbourne sometime in the late 1990s. It was probably good for 20 seconds of rumbling. Some new cracks appeared on display on our solid brick walls and existing cracks dropped some of the plaster.” – Dan

“I was having breakfast in bed in closed Clifton Springs on the Bellarine Peninsula and the bed began to rattle the doors rattling and slamming, and fear surrounded me. My husband is from northern Italy so earthquakes are familiar to him. But to me no… Earthquakes don’t happen in Australia! No Damage I can see – only psychological. The Australia I knew before I spent more than 20 years abroad seems so far away. Street violence, high winds every few days….” – Wendy

“I’m in Ballarat and live in a fairly new solid unit. I saw dressing table legs swaying on the hardwood tile floor and mirror swaying. I couldn’t figure out why. It sounded weird.” – Emma

It felt like our three-story house was going to collapse. Pictures and glass jars fell off the shelves and crashed. I’m in the Dandenong mountain range and at first I thought a tree had come down on the house. Duck fell on the pool fence in the pond! ” – always

“I felt it in Tombarumba–the windows and doors shook, the crockery rammed–the earth moved for me.” – law Project

“Here at the Royal Melbourne Hospital we felt it a lot and all the medicines were falling off the shelf. We thought it was an underground building.” – George

“I felt a pressure wave in the room. I thought it was the air conditioner that was running or someone opened a window and a stream of air came in. Then the sensation changed to the sound of something on the roof, and at that moment I saw a plant shaking and my legs moving with the ground.” – immortal

“Very strong in South Yarra. Our large 1930s apartment building shook with panels rattling off walls and things rattling – and that was on the first floor. I’m from New Zealand originally and that was the strongest I’ve felt in years.” – Marcus

“I was standing at my desk doing some work from home in Eltham. My desk was shaking as was my cup of tea, as if I was on a boat. The windows shook and the house shook for 10 seconds. I grew up in New Zealand, so I’m used to them, but that was a jerk Long. Birdlife is just back now.” – John

“I live in Maroubra NSW and I could feel my building shaking. I knew right away it was an earthquake but I didn’t know it was in Melbourne.” – John

“I was having my morning coffee in Swan Bay on the Bellarin Peninsula when the earthquake struck. The coffeemaker said to me, ‘Has the earth moved for you?’ — Gary

“I live in East Keylor. At first I thought it was just a wind – my upstairs has a lightweight build and I live on top of a hill so the wind doesn’t make any noise. I looked outside and couldn’t see the trees moving. Then I thought it was It was the washing machine. I looked outside and saw the ground moving. It was really terrifying – I actually wondered if a bomb had gone off and it was going to go downstairs which is probably the worst thing I could do. Then it stopped – and I realized it was an earthquake. I checked my house – Fortunately only a slight crack in the ceiling in one room.” – Gerald

“I was attending a PT session and thought I was hallucinating because the ground was moving because I was so tired.” – sweetener

“In Thredbo, NSW, I felt no damage but our house shook for a few seconds.” – Gary

“We live in the center of Wodonga. The house shook and shook, nothing fell or broke, it felt like the washing machine went berserk. We still have water and energy. ‘ – grin

“I jumped out of my desk to try and protect my new TV before watching Dees this Saturday. My partner wasn’t impressed.” – Monachi

I was working and suddenly the whole house started shaking, some things fell off the shelf in my room. I have been in Melbourne for over 20 years and have felt some earthquakes over the years; This is by far the worst.” — Mark

The house shook as if a plane was about to land on the roof. The back room I was working in had a lot of dishes and things on the shelves which all shook but there was no damage to the house. It was definitely the strongest earthquake I’ve ever had.” — Christopher

“I thought I was dizzy but the clothes horse was shivering. Ballarat.” – Naryl

“Our house shook for about 10 seconds, the crockery shook and it was from some kind of deep eruption – Belgrave Victoria.” – rob

“We got a feel for it in Otways, enough that my computer screen was shaking – I’ve lived in Japan for a long time so it was really nostalgic. My partner was on a phone call with someone in Melbourne at the time, so we knew in The actual time that it was happening there, and it seemed like it was about 30 seconds late before it got to us here which is very interesting!” — Ian

We felt it on the Mornington Peninsula. My daughter said it felt like her entire room was swaying like it was on a balance beam.” — Laura

“The earthquake was felt in the city of Trentham in Vienna. It lasted 20 seconds – the building shook and the windows shook.” – Keri

“I thought it might have been an earthquake but I’ve never heard a thud before. Definitely the biggest I’ve ever had. I am 60 years old in Melbourne.” – Christine

“The wife took my 92-year-old mother-in-law and they were all out for several minutes. No damage to our house though.” – Marker

“Our old pendulum clock stopped at the moment of the earthquake. The vibration was enough to stop its momentum.” – Jeff

“Hornsby, NSW, 10 levels above ground level. I felt like my chair was moving from side to side and the vision was as if everything was a bit out of focus causing a sensation like motion sickness.” – Anonymous

“I’m in Geelong West and my house shook which shocked me.” – Bruce

“Wollongong, NSW. The office building shook. Shook the office.” – Steve

