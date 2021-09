Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, Australia

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Melbourne in South Australia, today, Wednesday, Geoscience Australia reported.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Victorian Government Emergency Service (VICSES News) Twitter account said the epicenter was near Mansfield in Victoria.

“Please be patient as the lines may be busy,” she wrote on Twitter.

Originally, the Australian government had recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 6 but then lowered it slightly to 5.9. The US Geological Survey estimated the quake with a magnitude of 5.9.

Videos on social media showed at least one building with minor damage and power lines down in Melbourne’s central business district, Australia’s second-largest city, with some people seen on the streets after the earthquake.

Melbourne residents described their shock and amazement as homes across the city began to shake, in a city that has not experienced an earthquake of a similar magnitude in decades. There were no reports of injuries so far.

The earthquake was so powerful that it was felt as far away as Adelaide in South Australia, 800 kilometers (500 miles) away, and Sydney in New South Wales, more than 900 kilometers (600 miles).

Damaged buildings are seen along Chapel Street in Melbourne, Australia, after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake on September 22.

Asanka Ratnaik / Getty Images

“There is no danger of a tsunami,” VICSES News said in a tweet. Geoscience Australia said there was an aftershock following the quake, which measured around 4.0, less than half an hour after the initial shock.

Australia is located in the middle of a tectonic plate, as a result of which it is rarely exposed to serious seismic activity, unlike neighboring New Zealand.

The country’s worst earthquake ever was in 1988 in the Northern Territory, with a magnitude of just 6.6, according to Australian Geosciences.

The Melbourne earthquake comes after a day of heated protests in the city over the months-long strict lockdowns put in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Delta virus.

Demonstrators blocked main roads and set torches amid clashes with police in some of the worst violent protests the city has seen in years.

So far, Victoria has recorded a total of 30,224 confirmed cases, and more than 830 deaths.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc. , a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Reuters contributed to the report

.

