Clear motion frequencies are required for the potential response to the Nicaragua earthquake





09/22/2021

IARU 2 District Emergency Coordinator Carlos Alberto Santamaría González, CO2JC, has asked Central American radio amateurs to avoid 7098 and 7198 kHz in the wake of the 0957 UTC earthquake this morning (September 22) in Nicaragua.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the 6.5-magnitude earthquake also affected Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The earthquake was followed by another 4.0 earthquake and other less severe aftershocks, as confirmed by Juan de la Cruz Rodríguez Perez, YN1J President, President and National Emergency Coordinator at Radio Experimentadores Club of Nicaragua (CREN). CREN is a member association of the International Amateur Radio Federation (IARU) for Nicaragua.

The earthquake occurred at sea in the North Pacific Ocean about 60 miles from Chinandega and about 52 miles southwest of the resort town of Jiquilelo, Nicaragua. The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a depth of about 20 miles.

According to the Nicaraguan Institute of Regional Studies, the event was related to the tectonic processes of the collision between the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates.

Emergency contact request Juan de la Cruz, YN1J, Frequency Protection.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the USGS, “Little to no landslides are expected, but some landslides can occur in highly affected areas.” and, “The number of people living near areas that could have caused landslides in this earthquake is low, but damage or deaths can still occur in areas highly prone to landslides. This is not a direct estimate of fatalities or Losses caused by landslides.

