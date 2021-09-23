



LOS ANGELES — LAX announced Wednesday, September 22, that it will pilot an earthquake early warning system to give travelers and employees a few extra seconds of warning before an earthquake strikes.

The system will be tested first in an airport lounge, using $150,000 from a $1 million innovation fund through the city’s Innovation and Performance Commission.

The system is expected to launch in 2022 and will monitor seismic activity by the US Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert.

If the system detects a vibration, it will use an algorithm to determine the expected intensity of the earthquake and then automatically issue an emergency notification at airport terminals.

The pilot project will explore the feasibility of having the system automatically shut off the airport’s fuel hydrant system to protect jet fuel from flowing during an earthquake.

“We know it’s not a question of whether the next earthquake will strike, but rather when, and the ability to provide even a few precious seconds of warning can make a difference in helping to save lives and property,” the Los Angeles World Airways CEO said. Justin Arbach. “We thank City Council and Mayor Garcetti for helping us pilot this new technology, which is another step in making LAX the most prepared and resilient airport in the world.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti signed legislation to fund the program last week after it was approved by the city council.

California has a statewide earthquake early warning system that sends emergency alerts to people’s smartphones. People can receive alerts by downloading the MyShake app at https://apple.co/3CwyKQc for iPhone or https://bit.ly/2XAh2wa. Android users with updated operating systems receive Android Earthquake alerts automatically using MyShake app technology.

