Victorians brace for more aftershocks in ‘days’ after ‘rare’ earthquake





The Victorians were warned to prepare for more aftershocks in the “days, if not weeks” after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake.

The power of the event was being felt across the state and in South Australia and New South Wales.

It is the largest earthquake recorded in Victoria since such events have been measured.

A building destroyed on Chapel Street by an earthquake in Victoria on September 22 (Eddie Jim.)

Few injuries were reported, but at least one man, in his 70s, was taken to hospital after sustaining upper body injuries when parts of his weather shield fell and injured him.

The Mount Elisa man was taken to Frankston Hospital in stable condition, but experts say he could have been much worse.

Speaking from Washington, DC this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked those involved in the emergency response.

“Obviously we need to remain vigilant because of the aftershock danger and we wish those going through the inspection and consolidation of that damaged property and whatever damage there was,” said Mr. Morrison.

“I’m glad these events have become less serious than initially thought and we welcome that. But of course, it was an earthquake and that’s serious.”

While the worst is expected to be over, seismologist Tanya Bejic of Geoscience Australia said more aftershocks are very likely.

“Unfortunately, there will be aftershocks,” Dr. Bejic told Today.

“We actually recorded about seven of them. They were all smaller than the main shock. The largest aftershock we recorded was a magnitude 4.1. I would have expected that people in Victoria, closer to the epicenter, would have felt it.”

Chapel Street bore the brunt of the damage. (Eddie Jim)

“And there will certainly be more aftershocks coming for days, if not weeks. They will generally decrease in size and frequency over time.”

The earthquake was recorded at around 9.15 am in Likola North, near Woods Point, yesterday, 180 kilometers northeast of Melbourne.

No serious injuries were reported after yesterday’s earthquake. (GT)

This was followed by several aftershocks – the first being a 5.5 on the Richter scale at 9.40 a.m., followed by a 4.0 tremor at 9.55 a.m. and a 3.1 jerk at 10.15 a.m.

While experts know that aftershocks are a foregone conclusion, they cannot predict when an initial earthquake will occur.

“There is no technology in this world that can tell when, where and at what size an earthquake will strike,” said Dr. Bejic.

“We can’t predict it. We can predict from now on and say, yeah, there will be aftershocks, that’s normal, that’s expected after an earthquake of this size, but we can’t predict how big they will be or when they’ll happen.”

The earthquake occurred at about 9.15 a.m. in Likola North, near Woods Point. (Geoscience Australia)

While large earthquakes are uncommon in Australia, because the continent is at its center on a tectonic plate, yesterday’s event occurred in the risk “surge” zone after it was identified via the 2018 National Risk Assessment Map.

“This map shows that the southeastern highlands are an area of ​​high seismic risk.

For seismologists, it was not unexpected but for Australia it was a rarity.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, and although it was large, it did not cause extensive damage.

The earthquake destroyed buildings along Chapel Street, Melbourne. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty)

But one of the areas hardest hit was Chapel Street in Windsor, including the Betty Burger that sustained significant structural damage.

Managing Director Troy McDonagh said it could take “several months” before his business is back in business.

“It wasn’t an ideal scenario yesterday morning, but we have a great job, and as you well know my friend, hospitality, we’re a flexible group,” McDonagh said today.

“We met yesterday and it’s clear that as soon as we know what’s going on here and we know the timeframes we’ll start the rebuilding process.”

The stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic are believed to have prevented any serious infections due to the small number of people outside.

