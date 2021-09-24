New maps aim to guide development away from earthquake faults





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The maps released Thursday of earthquake-prone areas are aimed at ensuring that new construction in San Diego does not occur on top of earthquake faults that might fracture the surface.

The Alquist-Priolo Seismic Regulatory Fault Zone maps were developed by the California Geological Survey in detail where local governments must request site-specific geological and engineering studies of proposed developments to ensure that this hazard is identified and avoided. In general, the new construction for human occupancy should be 50 feet below the active surface impact of the fault.

The map is also designed to ensure the safety of the Ventura County community in Fillmore.

“A surface fault rupture is the easiest earthquake-related hazard to avoid because you can see the evidence of where it happens,” said Steve Bohlin, an agency geologist in California and president of CGS. “A surface rupture means that one side of the fault is moving vertically or horizontally in relation to the other. Deformation caused by the movement is potentially devastating to buildings and infrastructure.”

Two maps of the revised seismic fault zones have been prepared for the Rose Canyon fault as it comes ashore on Coronado Island, crosses the San Diego area to the northwest and returns offshore near La Jolla. Each of these maps covers approximately 60 square miles of the Quadrangle.

The Alquist-Priolo Act was passed into law after the 6.6-magnitude San Fernando earthquake in 1971, which caused an extensive surface rupture that destroyed many buildings. Not every major earthquake causes the surface to rupture. For example: The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake was devastating without breaking the surface. However, the 1992 Landers earthquake in San Bernardino County caused a 50-mile surface rupture with displacements ranging from one inch to 20 feet.

“Since the first earthquake fault zone maps were released in 1974, there have been about 30 earthquakes associated with surface faults in California,” Bohlin said. For the most part, the surface displacement is relatively minor. But there were seven earthquakes that caused a displacement greater than a foot – more than enough to break the foundation of the building, which could cause it to collapse.”

When construction is proposed within a rift zone, a California licensed geologist must evaluate the plot of land to be developed and report to the local agency that issues building permits. If a fault is found and found to be active, the risk is mitigated by making sure that no buildings are placed on traces of the fault.

The areas do not affect current developments unless extended additions or redesigns are proposed. Disclosure of property within an area must be made in real estate transactions.

Ultimately, the local lead agency, not the CGS, has the final say on issuing building permits in designated areas and how much, if any, setback is required.

The new maps were completed after being reviewed by local government bodies, the public and the State Board of Mining and Geology.

Members of the public who want to know if their property is in the CGS Alquist-Priolo earthquake fault zone or seismic hazard zone can enter an address into the CGS EQZapp tool. There are now 558 maps of the Alquist-Priolo fault zone across the state.

“Risk management is a fundamental pillar of the work that CGS and Conservation Management do, of which we are a part,” Bohlin said. “While our new maps help protect lives and property, we always encourage Californians to make sure they and their families are prepared for earthquakes and other natural disasters.”

