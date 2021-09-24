Earthquake Information: Weak Mag. earthquake 2.7 – 1.1 miles east of Vallejo, Solano County, California, USA, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:04 am (GMT -7)





Benicia / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, Shaking / 2-5 sec: Afraid because you never know how long | One user found this interesting. This is how I always feel too

near Tuolumne, California (187.5 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: Vallejo

Benicia (8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) slight rolling (sideways tilting in one direction) 1-2 sec: seated. It felt like a wave.

Benicia, Solano, California (7.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Vallejo, Solano, California (2.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: Rapid shake. He woke me up shaking things on a shelf above the bed.

Vallejo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

2210 / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Vallejo / Light Shaking (MMI IV)

vallejo / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Bump / Very Short: Very fast roll into a light stroke. It ended very quickly.

Vallejo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Glen Cove, Vallejo, CA area / Very weak (MMI II) vibration / Single side vibration / Very short: I felt a strong jolt as if a car had crashed into my house. House shop west to east

Vallejo, CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Vallejo, CA 94591 / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: This felt like a cross between very weak and light shaking. My husband felt it upstairs and I also did it downstairs in the kitchen. My cats, who were asleep, sat upright and froze. It all lasted about 2-5 seconds, but it felt like very heavy traffic

Vallejo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head bump / 2-5 seconds

Vallejo (1.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: A slight rumble like a large truck nearby and then a sudden stronger shaking lasting 1 second at most.

Vallejo / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: strong short tremor. house shake

Vallejo, California (4.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds: rapid jolt and house screeching.

Esparto / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / Too short

716 rider circuit, Vallejo, CA / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking and gurgling. in the second floor. I’ve been through Loma prieta and another Whittier Narrows. For some reason this was even more terrifying.

Vallejo / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head protrusion / 1-2 seconds

vallejo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: quick shift just to make my windows rattling

1347 Granada Vallejo California Street / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Benicia / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: 1 quick jolt

Crockett (6 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 1-2 seconds

94503/ no hair

Vallejo, California (3.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec.: 1 good jolt / shake.

Vallejo / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: strong short tremor. house shake

Vallejo / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short

American Canyon, CA / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Shake / Very Short: I was lying in bed and the earthquake felt like it had turned my house in one direction and it didn’t bounce. My whole family felt the same way. It was also very strong.

VALLEJO / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short: boom and crack. short earthquake.

Vallejo / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: It felt like a very intense collision, as if a car had crashed into the house

Vallejo Ca (3.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: The tremor woke me from a semi-deep sleep.

Martinez / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Shake / Very Short: One quick half-second jolt in my bed

Vallejo / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Watching TV / Low Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (Swing) / 1-2 seconds

Vallejo, California (1.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds: I sat in my house and heard a bang and felt a sudden jolt that caused my pets to become distracted. There was no damage.

Benicia CA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: Very weak rapid vibration

Vallejo (3 miles east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: Woke me up from a deep sleep.

valejo / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

94547 / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Benicia / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s (Reported by our app)

Vallejo, California (2.1 miles east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / Very short

Vallejo, California (4.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Benicia CA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Benicia CA (7.5 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short

Vallejo, California (4.3 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: Was upstairs, notice the intensity of the light shaking for a few moments.

Hercules (9.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single head bump / Very short: in bed and heard / felt a strong blow – the house shook.

VALLEJO / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

Vallejo, California (1.7 miles northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds: rapid shaking, slight rattling

