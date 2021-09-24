Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 6 (23 September 2021) – Haiti





This report was produced by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti with contributions from United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, NGOs and humanitarian partners.

Highlights

Nearly half of the earthquake-affected people in need received humanitarian assistance through coordinated efforts led by national and local authorities in cooperation with local and international humanitarian partners.

As the response to the earthquake moves into a new phase, the government, led by the Haiti General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), is re-adjusting its response strategy to ensure assistance is provided to residents in remote, hard-to-reach areas.

With the school year starting in less than two weeks in earthquake-affected departments, the government and partners are in a race against time to build temporary learning spaces and ensure the rehabilitation of damaged school infrastructure.

The deportation of thousands of Haitians from the United States over the past week adds an additional layer of complexity to an already dire humanitarian situation.

800,000 affected (Source: UN System in Haiti)

650,000 people are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance (Source: UN System in Haiti)

46% of those in need received some kind of humanitarian assistance (Source: DGPC)

754.2 thousand people are severely food insecure in the three earthquake-affected provinces (Source: WFP)

2.2 thousand dead (Source: DGPC)

137.5 thousand+ damaged and destroyed homes (Source: DGPC)

Status Overview

After more than five weeks of response and recovery efforts, nearly half of those affected by the earthquake in need of assistance have received humanitarian assistance through coordinated efforts led by national and administrative authorities in cooperation with local and international humanitarian partners. About 178,000 people received food and cash-based transfers, more than 250,000 were accessed with safe water and more than 211,000 non-food kits were distributed in the three most affected counties – Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud.

Across all sectors, security remains a major concern and challenge as partners face security risks when distributing relief aid in affected areas. In a complex context of interlocking access and security constraints, telecommunications, logistics and transportation support from humanitarian partners has been critical to enhancing collective coordination and delivering assistance to those most in need faster as needs continue to grow, particularly in rural areas. And the remote area hardest hit by the strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14.

Acceleration of the response, early recovery efforts and livelihood recovery especially in hard-to-reach communities, including the provision of agricultural support before the planting season, will be among the main priorities of the ongoing response over the coming weeks, in order to avoid mass exodus from the countryside on a large scale and the formation of spontaneous sites in the aftermath earthquake.

With schools reopening in earthquake-affected areas less than two weeks later, the government and its partners are in a race against time to ensure adequate preparedness. Save the Children ranked Haiti’s education system as one of the 15 most vulnerable worldwide, ahead of Syria and Yemen. Prior to the earthquake, it was estimated that around 500,000 children were already at risk of dropping out of school due to COVID-19-related closures and ongoing insecurity. The earthquake damaged or destroyed more than 900 schools in the three hardest-hit departments, affecting nearly 300,000 boys and girls and exacerbating the risks faced by out-of-school children, including gang recruitment and informal sector work as well as abuse and exploitation. The government and its partners are working to provide temporary learning spaces to ensure that boys and girls can continue their education.

After three weeks of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) process, led by the Ministry of Planning and External Cooperation (MPCE) with support from the United Nations, the European Union, the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, substantive progress has been made across sectors. Sectoral preliminary estimates of damage, loss and needs were presented at an assessment workshop on 15 September, with results expected to be presented in mid-October.

