A new book of stories to help children stay hopeful during COVID-19





The new book published today aims to help children stay hopeful and positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The story is a sequel to the hugely successful book “My Hero You Are: How Kids Can Fight COVID-19!”, Published in April 2020. Both books have been published in collaboration with 60 organizations working in the humanitarian sector, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the MHPSS Cooperation for Children and Families in Need. hosted by Save the Children. ‘My hero, you are 2021: how can children hope with COVID-19!’ it has relied on the daily realities of millions of children since the beginning of the pandemic. For many, the pandemic continues to disrupt education, recreation and time with friends, family and teachers. The story — intended primarily for children ages 6 to 11 — sees the return of Aria, a fantasy creature who travels the world helping children find hope for the future and joy in simple pleasures. Together with old and new friends, Ario addresses the fears, frustrations and worries children face in the current phase of the pandemic and explores the different coping mechanisms they can use when facing difficult emotions such as fear, sadness, anger and sadness. The new story emerged from responses to research conducted on more than 5,000 children, parents, carers and teachers from around the world who described the challenges they continue to face in the second year of the pandemic. Reaching out to children everywhere The book is currently available in Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Swahili. Its predecessor is now available in more than 140 languages, including sign language and Braille, and in more than 50 adaptations, in animated video, reading aloud, theater, activity books and audio formats. Examples include an adaptation for Indians, a coloring book for children in Syria, and an animation developed by a team led by Stanford Medicine in the United States. Since April 2020, governments, universities, NGOs, the media and celebrities have joined forces with the United Nations to enable a truly global distribution of the first book in the series. Initiatives include the introduction of audio versions and book-related workshops among refugees at Cox’s Bazaar in Bangladesh; broadcasting an animated version on Mongolian national television; and the inclusion of the book as a free supplement to national newspapers in Greece. The new storybook can be used by parents and teachers along with a guide called “Actions for Heroes” published by the same group in February 2021. The guide is already available in more than ten languages, advising parents, carers and teachers on how to create the right conditions for children to openly share their feelings and concerns about the pandemic and include book-based activities in the series. Note to editors: The series “My Hero is You” is a project of the Intergroup Standing Committee on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergencies, a unique collaboration of United Nations agencies, national and international NGOs and international agencies providing mental health and psychosocial support in emergencies. Co-chairing the World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the group has freed up more resources since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help governments, partner organizations and individuals manage the mental health consequences of pandemics. Read Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization: “As we together overcome the COVID-19 crisis and find our own ways to address it, we must strive to protect the mental health and well-being of children who are still struggling with a disturbed childhood. The story books ‘My Hero is You’ help us with that. I encourage parents, teachers and carers everywhere to share a sequel to the extremely popular original to help children in their care build resilience and maintain a sense of hope for the future. ” Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF: “Almost two years after the pandemic, millions of children still see their lives and routines disrupted. The “My Hero is You” series is an essential and wonderful tool for parents and teachers who help children understand today’s new world and deal with changing emotions. ” Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees “The pandemic has profoundly affected the lives and well-being of millions of children around the world, including many living in situations of forced displacement due to conflict, violence and persecution. In this period of fear, loss, and uncertainty for so many children and their caregivers, initiatives like the “My Hero You Are” series can play a key role in helping them cope, heal, and maintain hope for the future. “ Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO: “COVID-19 has separated millions of children from friends, teachers and schools, with devastating socio-emotional consequences. UNESCO fully supports the My Hero I Am initiative, which uses the universal magic of storytelling and reading to open children’s hearts to hope – a top priority in the recovery of education. ”

