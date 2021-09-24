We may never be able to predict earthquakes, but we can already know enough to prepare





The red lines show faults under the Victoria region that were discovered by scientists. The orange circle shows the location of yesterday’s earthquake. Credit: Geoscience Australia

Yesterday’s earthquake east of Victoria shook the ground for hundreds of kilometers around and damaged buildings as far away as Melbourne – and took many people by surprise.

While Australia doesn’t compare to seismic hotspots like New Zealand and Japan, relatively small earthquakes are to be expected, with Geoscience Australia’s seismic tracker recording more than a dozen in the past week alone.

Even though earthquakes happen all the time, we still can’t predict when, where, or how big the next earthquakes will be. Unfortunately, we may never be able to make this kind of prediction.

But we can estimate the likelihood of future earthquakes – and that’s often enough to make sure our cities are prepared to deal with them.

Why can’t we predict earthquakes?

Earthquakes are caused by sudden slipping or ruptures in the rocks beneath our feet, driven by the movement of the massive tectonic plates that make up the Earth’s crust.

It is impossible for us to know the exact timing and location of one of these slips in advance. No one has ever found a reliable and repeatable indication that an earthquake is about to occur. We’ll need a very detailed model of all the rocks found everywhere inside Earth and an understanding of how they respond to tectonic stress in order to have a chance of predicting an earthquake.

However, suppose we understand the large forces that move tectonic plates and the current level of earthquake activity, and we also study where faults have occurred in the past. In this case, we can estimate the probability of different types of earthquakes in the future.

What we can expect

To calculate the probability of future earthquakes, we look at seismic activity measured since the development of seismometers about 100 years ago and knowledge of past earthquakes from the historical record, and combine them with information about faults in the Earth’s crust where earthquakes can occur.

Australia has relatively little seismic activity, but we do know that there are hundreds of small faults under the Australian mainland. These are places where the stress from the movement of tectonic plates can cause a rupture or ‘slide’, which we see in the form of earthquakes that generate seismic waves and ground shaking.

When we spot an error, from studying earthquakes or looking at aerial photographs, we often send teams of geologists to dig trenches across faults to find traces of an earlier earthquake rupture, often prehistoric. Depending on the type of signature left by previous earthquakes in the soil profile, we can estimate the age and extent of fault movement and develop a history of earthquake activity hundreds or often thousands of years in the past.

Determining prehistoric events is important because the time between major earthquakes in major faults may be longer than the automated or even historical record. Without knowledge of prehistoric events, we would have to rely exclusively on the relatively short history of instrument-recorded earthquakes.

National Earthquake Hazard Assessment for Australia Map. Credit: Geoscience Australia, CC BY-NC

This could cause us to miss the big earthquakes that rarely happen. We know that longer faults, for example, can usually produce larger earthquakes – so even if we don’t see a major earthquake due to a long fault, we know it might be possible in the future.

By combining knowledge of the large earthquake history of nearby faults, and the level of activity of smaller, random earthquakes that may not rupture major faults but occur often enough to estimate from the automated record, we can make a computer model of earthquake probability.

For an earthquake occurrence model to be useful in estimating risk, we also need to calculate the force of ground motion caused by each earthquake. This is highly dependent on the depth, location and magnitude of each earthquake.

The movement of the Earth also depends on the properties of the rocks in the Earth’s crust through which seismic waves pass, as some rocks absorb more energy than others. It also depends on the local geology and soil profile near the site of interest, with softer soils resulting in stronger ground movement.

risk mapping

At Geoscience Australia, we mapped some of these possibilities into the National Earthquake Risk Assessment. Everywhere in Australia, this map shows land movements that may be exceeded over the next 50 years, at certain levels of probability.

This ground motion, usually expressed as a fraction of the gravitational acceleration at the Earth’s surface, is what we call seismic hazard. Its ability to damage things we value – buildings, for example, or human lives, is what we call “risk”.

From a “risk” point of view, we may not necessarily care if the risk is high in a place where there are no people, for example, but we may be very concerned if the risk is high in a large city.

Yesterday’s earthquake is a good example of this: the 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Victoria is an exciting novelty for most people, but the earthquake itself in Melbourne would cause huge problems.

Building codes use hazard maps like this to determine how much building shaking in an area needs to be tolerated to keep hazards at an acceptable level. Then the engineers make sure that their buildings are constructed so that they do not fall when they encounter the level of ground shaking forecast in the hazard map.

However, until the 1989 Newcastle earthquake, no one realized that the Australian Building Code was necessary to calculate earthquake hazard. Many buildings that were built before that may even be subject to the level of ground shaking forecast by the hazard map.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake, if it happened as far from Melbourne as it did yesterday, should not cause significant damage to buildings that follow current building code. The fact that it probably means that some buildings are built on a lower level, and we can already see from the news photos that many of the damaged buildings look like they were built before 1989.

Insurance companies also use risk maps to determine the likelihood of devastating earthquakes and set their premiums accordingly.

So, while we can’t tell you where or how big the next earthquake will occur, we can determine the probability of intense ground movement at the site of interest to make sure we’re all prepared for it.

Melbourne earthquake: What exactly happened, and what’s the best way to stay safe from aftershocks? Introduction of the conversation

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote: We may never be able to predict earthquakes, but we can already know enough to prepare (2021, September 23) Retrieved on September 24, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-earthquakes.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2021-09-earthquakes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos