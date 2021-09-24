Earthquake information: Edited as fake earthquake: M9.5, Departamento de General Juan F.





Porto Alegre / I didn’t feel: Seven minutes passed and I didn’t feel anything unusual, but may God have mercy on our Argentine brothers. | 34 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Thank God no one felt that. But declaring it here on the app while others don’t do it is very negligent. They shouldn’t alert people to something, this source of information is shocking. I will get the EMSC application. An earthquake with a speed of 600 km?? With 9.5, the problem is with you, not the one you wrote with it. God has only been asked to have mercy and protect people, the problem is with you and not with whom you wrote it. God has only been asked to have mercy and save people, how do you want something to happen here?

Christchurch / I did not feel: I do not like receiving notifications of a 9.5 magnitude earthquake, when there is no trace of such an earthquake: ‘) | 15 users found this interesting.

Santiago de Chile / Imperceptible: Someone in La Rioja is called, There is no earthquake, nor this magnet | 15 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) The hypocenter was at a depth of 649.0 km. Very dangerous for the whole earth but not for people close to the epicenter. Leave your comment here Invercargill / Did you feel: Is there a computer glitch? | 13 users found this interesting. Look deep into the hypocenter. Thornbury Southland NZ. Imperceptible Thornbury Southland NZ.

Federal Capital / No hair: I don’t know, I feel the earthquake, why did it happen at a depth of more than 630 km, so it did not pass for more | 12 users found this interesting.

Huichuraba, Santiago / FEEL NOT: It’s a fault in the automatic INPRES system, there has never been such a land of such great magnitude | 10 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Justo daract / not feel: If this happens then there is nothing left to be seriously wrong to report this | 7 users found this interesting. (Received through our app) Zárate / not feel: no sensio nada | 5 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Buenos Aires / I Didn’t Feel: No Sentio! | 4 users found this interesting.

São Paulo / No hair: I didn’t feel. Because of the size we had to feel a little bit. | 4 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Olivos / not feel: No se sintió nada | 4 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Bato Bragado Parana (1,399.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: Não senti nada | 4 users found this interesting.

Santiago (478 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I live in Santiago and if it’s 9. 5 it’s fixed we’re sorry but nothing | 3 users found this interesting.

Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul (1482.2 km east of the epicenter) [Map] No hair: Was it a bug in the system or was the depth too much? | 2 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

São Jose dos Campos (2203.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / 5-10 seconds: TRmida minima. | 3 users found this interesting.

Greensboro/Did not feel: There was no 9.5 earthquake. false alarm. | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Sumchales, Santa Fe / I Didn’t Feel: Nothing. Is it because of the depth? And this record is secure? | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Santiago / I didn’t feel: if the hubiera passed here in Chile if the hubiera felt something | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) São Paulo / I haven’t felt: So far I haven’t felt. | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) When you feel like you won’t pass a needle in Toba Cerro Navia Santiago / Don’t feel: This earthquake does not seem rare in my country Chile | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) 46 km from São José do Belmonte, Pernambuco (3905.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Imperceptible: The earthquake was very deep. It’s all quiet here | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) near La Serena, Elqui Province, Coquimbo District (458.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: No | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Santiago (478.4 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: Santiago, Chile | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Diana Cardoso, São Paulo. / I don’t feel: I haven’t felt anything yet. In terms of size it would make P feel something I think. | 2 users found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Del Viso / not feel: System error … in a axis earthquake … | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Brasilia / Imperceptible: fake news | One user found this interesting.

Buvons Air / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, Vibrating / 1-2 min: Yes but Stupid | One user found this interesting.

Belo Horizonte Center Minas Gerais. / I don’t feel: I’m not sure, because I’m in downtown Belo Horizonte and there’s a lot of big car traffic. | One user found this interesting.

Buenos Aires, Argentina / I didn’t feel: nothing felt | One user found this interesting.

30 km from Paipa, Boyaca (4163.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Mar del Plata, Partido de General Pueyrredón, Buenos Aires (1145.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Adrogué, Almirante Brown Partido, Buenos Aires (887.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

26 km of Guapore, State of Rio Grande do Sul (1448.1 km east from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

33 km from Susa (3993.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app) near Bragança Paulista, São Paulo (2158.7 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Puente Alto, Cordillera Province, Santiago Metropolitan (479.3 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

NEW YORK, NY / Violent shaking (MMI IX) / Complex movement hard to describe / Several minutes: I felt like it was coming out of my ass… It was terrible… As if I was giving birth to a new kind of being… Twice flush It’s a long way to Bronx, New York… | One user found this interesting.

Shami / imperceptible

Los Angeles, California / I didn’t feel

Malanzan (0.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Vibrant Shake (MMI IX) / Vertical Swing (up and down) / 20-30 seconds: Violent shake

California / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel the earthquake

ARGENTINA / Extreme shaking (MMI VIII) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 seconds

Canton of Oyo / not felt

ARGENTINA / I didn’t feel: Nothing I’m most grateful for

Tama / severe shaking (MMI VIII) / complex movement difficult to describe / 1-2 minutes

Ashton, IL I didn’t feel (reported by our app) Princeton Illinois I didn’t feel anything (reported by our app) Santiago de Chile I didn’t feel (reported by our app) Por la magnitud debió sentirse a miles de kilóme / imperceptible: no per se sintió nada (reported by our app)

Belo Horizonte Center Minas Gerais. / I don’t feel: I’m not sure, because I’m in downtown Belo Horizonte and there’s a lot of big car traffic.

Franca, Sp Brazil / not feel (reported by our app) Sao Paulo / I did not feel (reported by our app) Cerejeiras Rondonia / I did not feel (reported by our app) Sao Paulo / I did not feel (reported Through our app) Salvatierra / I didn’t feel: I didn’t feel the shiver (reported by our app) Fortaleza ceará Brazil / I didn’t feel: I got the alert. I got scared. I don’t think this is a good sign. (Reported by our app) Josenira Souza, São Lourenço da Mata, Pernambuco / not feel (Reported by our app)

Extreme shaking / violent (MMI IX) / complex movement that is difficult to describe

Tokyo / No hair

Colorado Springs / No hair

Curitiba / I didn’t feel (reported by our app)

Eatontown, NJ / Not felt

Santiago / Imperceptible (reported through our app) Santo Andre / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Porto Alegre (1477.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Minworth / no hair

Russia, Sankt Petersburg City (GMT +3), did not feel. / I didn’t feel: my apartment is very my apartment I didn’t feel the event!!! алеко, не правда ли? Santiago, La Florida I didn’t feel (reported by our app) Santa Fe / I didn’t feel (reported by our app) Salvador PA Brazil / I didn’t feel (reported by our app)

Sao Paulo / No hair

Guarujá / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Maceió (3968.3 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Pavona / Not felt (reported by our app) Aracruz / ES Brasil (2904.8 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Mesquite Arizona / Extreme shaking (MMI VIII) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 30-60 seconds

São José / not feel (reported by our app)

Limerick, Pennsylvania, USA / No hair

Itapema (1795.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / imperceptible (reported by our app) São Paulo / weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Santiago (465.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Violent shaking (MMI IX) / Several minutes

Pau dos Ferros / not feel (reported by our app)

Santiago, Chile / No hair

Esperanza Vieques / not feel (reported by our app)

