Haitians deported from Miami: Haiti ‘hell’ after the earthquake





Haiti is in a state of political and seismic turmoil, but this has not stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian immigrants to Haiti from the United States, and many watched in horror as recent photos showed US Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian immigrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, while trying to enter the United States to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are troubling but not surprising.

Advocates for the Immigrant Action Alliance, a local nonprofit organization that assists detained persons in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, said planes carrying detainees from Crumb Detention Center in southwest Miami-Dade and Glades County Detention Center near Lake Okeechobee, She leaves for Haiti every month, and this movement hasn’t stopped even after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, or the last devastating earthquake on August 14.

“After the assassination and then the earthquake, the country has become dangerous, and deportations are still going on,” says Bud Conlin, president of the Migrant Action Alliance.

Wendy King, executive director of the Migrant Alliance, told the New Times that Haitian detainees in Crum went on a hunger strike last month to demand their release rather than deportation. King says her organization received reports of a similar strike last week at the Glades County facility, which advocates for the alleged mistreatment and harassment of detainees, especially men and women of color, have criticized.

Conlin says that many of the people deported to Haiti from Miami have lived in the United States their whole lives and have little left in the way of family or support waiting for them on the island.

“These people arrive in Haiti with nothing,” Conlin says. “Only a few may have had their grandmother there, but most of their relationships with Haiti are long gone. They hardly even remember her.”

Since the political turmoil and the earthquake, Conlin says conditions on the island have worsened with reports of street gangs roaming. Many deported Haitians asked the Alliance for Employment of Migrants for financial assistance to leave the city, fearing for their safety.

Maxime Cherylos, who currently lives in Tabaré, Haiti, was deported in 2017 while living in Coral Springs. A few years ago, he was sentenced by Broward District Judge Matthew Destry—whose New Times investigation found he handed down extremely harsh and indiscriminate sentences—to ten years in prison for selling $50 worth of cocaine. Cherylos first pleaded guilty and was placed on probation in 2016 after the 4th District Court of Appeals overturned the sentence. But a year later, he was arrested by ICE agents, held in harsh conditions in Krome, and then returned to a country where he had not lived since 2007.

In recent weeks, Cherylos says, he and others fear for their lives whenever they leave home.

It’s hell now,” Cherylos told the New Times. “Gangs are everywhere, even the cops can’t do anything. People come in at six every night because they’re scared.”

Cherylos says most of his neighbors are trying to find safe passage to other countries to escape the bad conditions. He tries to leave for the Dominican Republic because he cannot return to the United States due to his previous conviction.

Seeing the treatment of Haitians on the Texas border, Cherylos is stunned, but the news and photos resonate with his own experience.

“I was surprised that with all that is happening with so many people trying to go to the land of freedom, this is the way they are treated,” says Cherylos. “I was crying, but I thought, I’ve been through this.”

Local South Florida officials, including Florida Rep. Dottie Joseph of North Miami, have called for an investigation into the actions of Border Patrol agents who were filmed chasing Haitians on horseback and swinging ropes, recalling images of this nation’s racist past. Homeland Security officials pledged this week to investigate and ensure that Border Patrol agents treat migrants fairly.

two Haitian priests from Miami – Father Reginald Jean-Marie, pastor of Notre Dame Dei Missionary; and Father Fritzner Belonsi, pastor of the Sagrada Familia – they travel to Del Rio on Friday to console Haitian immigrants at the border.

