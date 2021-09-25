A fake Arizona election audit has pushed back Trump





Donald Trump’s efforts to destroy confidence in the U.S. election had a serious setback on Thursday night as a draft of a fraudulent review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in critical state Maricopa County. But the former president’s ongoing campaign of lies took on new life as he pushed Texas to reconsider its number of votes – even if the state won easily. The latest results of Arizona’s partisan poll may fail Trump, although local officials say there are also many wrong consequences that could serve its ultimate goal: sow distrust in the U.S. election system and give the former president material to pick cherries. new doubts about the results among his supporters. Arizona’s example has inspired Republicans on a list of other battlefield states to try to make their false “inspections” – all elections that were free and fair and elections decided by fraudulent courts. The impetus made in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which were key to Biden’s victory, will deepen the pool of mistrust that will deepen it among Trump supporters who want to believe the lie he actually won. Republicans who oppress Democratic votes and minority votes and facilitate party officials ’involvement in future election certification may give more impetus to rewrite state voting laws. And it will lead to a false narrative that Trump was unjustly forced into the Oval Office that is building a possible 2024 campaign and that he is using it to continue to control the GOP despite being out of power. The former president’s ability to force elements of his Republican party to reject democratic values ​​was once again demonstrated earlier. #KyungLah # AC360 #CNN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fN6tHdBZjw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

