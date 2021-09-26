Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 – 22 km west of Barquisimeto earthquake, MUNICIPIO Iribarren, Lara, Venezuela, on Saturday 25 September 2021 12:39 pm (GMT -4)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, at a depth of 10 km

Sep 25 16:53 UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 13 minutes.

Updated Saturday, September 25, 2021, 16:57

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes near Barquisimeto, Municipio Iribarren, Lara, Venezuela

Quake 4.6 Sep 25 12:39 pm (GMT -4)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was reported at noon near Barquisimeto, Municipio Iribarren, Lara, Venezuela, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The earthquake struck on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 12:39 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.6 magnitude earthquake, and based on the initial seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. It is located in Barquisimeto (population 809,500) 22 km from the epicenter, 35 km from Los Rastrojos (population 34,600), Tokoyo (53,100) 39 km, Yaritagua (89700) 48 km. Magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Sep 25, 2021 16:39:43 UTC – local time at epicenter: Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:39 PM (GMT-4) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude : 10.05°N / 69.56°W↗ (Lara, Venezuela) Opposite: 10.05°S / 110.44°E Nearby towns and cities: 15 km (9 mi) NNE of Quibor (population: 41,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14) miles) west of Barquisimeto (population: 809,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 35 km (22 mi) west of Los Rastrojos (population: 34,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) NE Tokuyo (pop): 53100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) west of Yaritagua (Yaraqui) (population: 89,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 235 km (146 mi) ESE of Maracaibo (Zulia) (population: 2,225,000 people) -> See nearby earthquakes! 239 km (148 mi) southwest of Willemstad (Curacao) (population: 125,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 273 km (170 mi) southwest of Kralendijk (Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean Islands) (pop:3080) -> See nearby earthquakes! 280 km (174 mi) south of Oranistat (Western Oranjestad, Aruba) (population: 30,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 297 km (185 mi) west of Caracas (Distrito Federa) (population: 3,000,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 20.6°C (69°F), Humidity: 33%, Wind: 8 m/s (16 knots) SE Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power : 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.Depth Source Location 4.610 km Venezuela GFZ 4.620 km LARA, VENEZUELAEMSC 4.25 km Venezuela: 22 Km Al Norte De QuiborFUNVISIS 4.621 km34 Km NNW of Quíbor, Venezuela USGS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while we search through millions of records. Seconds.

