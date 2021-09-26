Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Bidquista, 31 km southeast of Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia, on Friday 24 September 2021 8:18 pm (GMT -5)





4.2 earthquake at a depth of 146 km

Sep 25 01:49 UTC: First to report: USGS in 31 minutes.

Updated Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:54

A moderate earthquake of 4.2 magnitude struck 31 km southeast of Bucaramanga, Colombia, in the evening

4.2 Earthquake September 24 8:18 pm (GMT -5)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia, was reported 35 minutes ago by the US Geological Survey, which is one of the main international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 146 km below the epicenter on the evening of Friday, September 24, 2021 at 8:18 pm local time. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still change in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data, and our monitoring service has identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which also mentioned a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. Preliminary calculations We do not expect that many people felt the earthquake and did not cause any damage. In Guaça (population 1,600, 12 km), Pedicuesta (population 86,400, 14 km), Floridablanca (252,300, 23 km), Giron (108,500, 30 km), Bucaramanga (571,800), 31 km), Malaga (population 18,700, 34 km), San Gil (33,600, 42 km), and Pamplona (53,600 inhabitants 64 km), the earthquake was probably not felt.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: Sep 25, 2021 01:18:57 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Friday, September 24, 2021 8:18 PM (GMT -5) Size: 4.2 Depth: 146.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 6.8925 °N / 72.966°W↗ (Piedecuesta, Santander, Colombia) Antipode: 6.893°S/107.034°E town️ Nearby towns and cities: 12 km (8 mi) west of Guaça (population: 1640) -> See nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) south of Bidquista (population: 86,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 23 km (14 mi) south of FloridaBlanca (population: 252,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) southeast of Giron (pop: 108,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 31 km (19 mi) south of Bucaramanga (population: 571,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 34 km (21 mi) northwest of Málaga (Málaga) (population: 18,700) –> See nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) north of San Gil (population: 33,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 64 km (40 mi) southwest of Pamplona (Norte de Santander) (population: 53,600) -> see nearby earthquakes 122 km (76 mi) southwest of Cúcuta (Norte de Santander) (population: 721,400) -> see nearby earthquakes ! 282 km (175 mi) northeast of Bogotá (Bogota DC) (population: 7,674,400) – > See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 19.9 °C (68 °F), Humidity: 90%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From primary data source: USGS (USGS) Energy Estimated emitter: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 MW/h, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and give a short report “I felt it” “! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.2146 km12 Km W of Guaca, Colombia USGS 4.2146 kmNORTHERN COLOMBIAEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6421986/mag4quake-Sep-25-2021-12-km-W-of-Guaca-Colombia.html

