Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 – 28 km earthquake NE Tagbilaran, Bohol, Central Visayas, Philippines, on Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:30 pm (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 1 km

Sep 26 05:35 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery in 5 minutes. 26 Sep 05:47: Data updates from EMSC are now being used

Updated Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:51

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes 28 km northeast of Tagbilaran, Philippines, at noon

4.2 earthquake September 26 1:30 pm (GMT +8)

A very shallow 4.2 earthquake was reported at noon near Tagbilaran, Bohol, Central Visayas, Philippines, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake struck on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:30 pm local time at a very shallow depth. It is one kilometer. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), which also recorded it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It shouldn’t have caused significant damage, other than things falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. At Pagacay (pop 2200) located 9 km from the epicenter, the earthquake was supposed to be felt as a slight shaking. In Lubbock (population 16,300) it is located 25 km from the epicenter, and Tagbilaran (population 86,400) is 28 km away. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have a very weak tremor include Talisay (population 133,100) located 46 km from the epicenter, Carcar (population 40,700) 48 km, Minglanilla (population 62,100) 48 km, Siudad ti Lapu-Lapu (population 350,500) 50 km, Cebu City (population 798,600) 52 km, and Mandaue City (population 331,300) 52 km.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: September 26, 2021 05:30:05 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:30 pm (GMT +8) Size: 4.2 Depth: 1.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 9.86 degrees N / 124° E↗ (Bohol, Central Visayas, Philippines) Antipode: 9.86° S / 56° W↗ Nearest volcano: Hibok-Hibok (104 km/65 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 9 km (6 mi) east of Pacacai ( Pop: 2,190) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 25 km (16 mi) north of Lubbock (Bohol) (population: 16,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 28 km (17 mi) northeast of Tagbilaran (population: 86,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 46 km (28 mi) southeast of Talisay (population: 133,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) south of Karkar (population: 40,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) southeast of Minglanilla (population: 62,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) south of Ciudad Te Lapu Lapu (population: 350,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32) mi) SSE of Cebu City (population: 798,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 52 km (32 mi) south of Mandaue City (population: 331,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 621 km (386 mi) southeast of Manila (National Capital Territory) (population: 1,600,000) –> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Light rain 31.7°C (89°F), Humidity: 66%, Winds: 2 m/s (4 knots) From WSW primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Energy released Estimated: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt” report ! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.21 km NEAR Tagbilaran, Central Visayas, Philippines EMSC 4.26 km Philippines: 003 Km 00° est of Catigbian (Bohol) PHIVOLCS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20- 30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6423155/quake-felt-Sep-26-2021-Near-Tagbilaran-Central-Visayas-Philippines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos