Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.5 earthquake – South China Sea, 5.1 km southeast of Balayan, Philippines, on Monday September 27, 2021 1:40 am (GMT +8)

Lipa City, Batangas, Calabarzon (43.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) /shaking and rolling/10-15sec: I was awake from a deep sleep with my bed shaking, I thought it was one of my dogs, but later realized it was an earthquake.

Tagaytay, Cavite, Calabarzon (29.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: We were already sitting on the sidewalk outside after being evacuated from the previous earthquake. The wife felt it a little bit but I didn’t. (Reported by our app) Olongapo City, Zambales, Central Luzon (116 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: It was thrown asleep (reported by our app) Quezon City, Philippines (88.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) Swinging / 10-15 sec: Side-to-side shaking was felt in the 10th floor apartment. It lasts about 15 to 20 seconds. (reported by our app)

Imus, Cavite, Calabarzon (58.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal sway (lateral)

Carmona, Cavite (54.8 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: aftershock

Port District, PH.NCR.D9, National Capital Region (78.5 km NE) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Los Banos, Laguna, Calabarzon (58.4 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Buhay na Tubig imus cavite (60.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: Like a truck passing by our street like the ground is collapsing then slight shaking (reported by our app) Malolos, Bulacan, Central Luzon (106.9 km N from epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 20-30 seconds (reported by our app)

Makati, Manila / Weak shaking (MMI III) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: I felt like someone was moving my bed in circles for a brief moment.

Mandaluyong City (81.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds: I woke up because I felt an earthquake

Il Giardino Residence Trias City Public / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Swinging horizontally (sideways) / 10-15 seconds

Makati / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Batangas City / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds: Mild vibration, 2 times vertical movement (downward movement, no up) with slight horizontal movement

Crown / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short

home / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Modeeate vibration (reported by our app) makati city / weak vibration (MMI III): I woke up suddenly and felt shaking for several seconds (reported by our application)

Muntinlupa / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Bed / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral)

Lipa City Batangas / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 15-20 seconds: I felt like I had motion sickness

laspinas / Weak tremor (MMI III) / Single lateral tremor / 2-5 sec: surprised, anxious

Calocan / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Taguig / no hair: none

Olongapo City (115.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 20-30 seconds

Santa Rosa / Imperceptible (reported by our app) Malabon / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short (reported by our app) Cabuyao City / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 1- 2 seconds: a little side shaking (reported by our app)

Quezon City / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Makati City / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Guiguinto,, Bulacan / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s (Reported by our app) Las piñas / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 1-2 s (Reported by our app) ) Laurel, Batangas / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s (reported by our app)

