Google’s new earthquake alert system lauded for ‘accuracy’





Illustration by Tumisu via Pixabay

Some Filipino Android users received earthquake alerts from Google’s new update before the earthquake that struck Occidental Mindoro early in the morning of September 27.

Google’s new earthquake alert system was among the new features that were rolled out for Android devices last June.

Read: PSA: Android smartphone users can now get earthquake alerts in advance

In a Google blog post, the Android Earthquake Alerts System is part of the Internet giant’s initiative to create the world’s largest earthquake detection network.

Read the post “With this free system, people in affected areas can get alerts seconds before an earthquake strikes, giving you advance notice in case you need to look for safety.”

When an earthquake struck several parts of the country hours ago, some Filipinos were impressed by the accuracy of this new feature.

They took to Twitter to share Google Earthquake Alert screenshots and their thoughts on the subject.

They also used the hashtag #EarthquakePH in their tweets, which dominated conversations on the micro-blogging platform on the same day.

“Bruhhh this new update is wtf accurate, the moment my phone vibrated it was legit shaking. Stay safe!” said one user.

“I got a Google alert right away. #EarthquakePH,” another user wrote.

“Google/Android got really good at predicting when earthquakes will happen. Another user commented on this again a minute before it happens.

“Google earthquake alerts are really helpful. I was a few seconds away from a good sleep when the alert suddenly came and a few seconds after the earth shook. I hope everyone is safe (prayer emoji),” another user shared.

To activate this alarm system on your smartphone, here are the steps:

Go to Settings and tap on the location and tap Earthquake Alerts to ON.

Its interface contains information about how detection works, a demo on how your device can notify you and online sources via Google for earthquake safety tips.

Screenshot of Google Earthquake Alert System on Sep 27, 2021

As of this writing, the hashtag #EarthquakePH has garnered over 25,000 tweets as Filipinos checked on each other after feeling the earthquake in various areas in Metro Manila and nearby Luzon provinces.

Others also expressed gratitude for the aloud text alerts from the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management they received during or after the earthquake.

RELATED: Got Late or Confusing NDRRMC Alerts? Here’s why

“In fairness to the text message alert. It was really seconds before the actual earthquake. #EarthquakePH,” one Twutter user said.

Another user wrote: “You didn’t wake up in #Earthquake but in the NDRRMC text you did stand up to #EarthquakePH.”

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro at 1:12 a.m. on September 27.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro #iFelt_OccidentalMindoroEarthquake No. 1 earthquake information Date and Time: Sep 27, 2021 – 01:12am Magnitude = 5.7 Depth = 074 km Location = 13.85N, 120.41E – 023kmN 50°E (Mad Occidental)t Occidental Locke .co/0iLZvI1dmT pic.twitter.com/ffW8JnyG9I

– PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) September 26, 2021

The epicenter was traced 23 kilometers off the county’s town of Luke.

In its advisory, Phivolex also reported that tremors were also recorded in the following areas of varying intensity levels:

Intensity V – Tagaytay City; Amadeo, CaviteIntensity IV – Malolos City and Obando, Bulacan, City of Manila, Marikina City; San Mateo, Rizal, Las Pinas City; General Trias & Tanza, Cavite; San Juan City – Third Density – Quezon City; Pasig City Makati City, Antipolo City, Rizal; Valenzuela City Density II – Balayan City, Nueva Ecija

Machine Density: Intensity V – Tagaytay CityIntensity I – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Based on the Phivolcs seismic intensity scale, the intensity is rated V so strongly that most people generally feel the tremor both indoors and outdoors.

“Many sleepers wake up. Some are frightened, others run in the air. Strong shaking and swaying I could feel throughout the building. Hanging objects sway violently. Food utensils rattling and gurgling; some broken. Small, light and unstable objects may fall or tip over. Leak Fluids from filled open containers. Standing vehicles sway noticeably. The shaking of leaves and branches of trees is noticeable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://interaksyon.philstar.com/trends-spotlights/2021/09/27/200927/googles-new-earthquake-alert-system-lauded-for-accuracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos