Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Curran and Mungan, Afghanistan, 91 km southwest of Ishkochem, Tajikistan, on Monday, September 27, 2021 1:16 am (GMT +4:30)





A 4.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 213 km

Sep 26 20:51 UTC: First to arrive: NCS in 5 minutes.

Update Sunday, September 26, 2021, 20:57

Moderate tremor of 4.3 on the Richter scale was just reported 91 km southwest of Ishkoshim, Afghanistan

4.3 Earthquake Sep 27 1:16 am (GMT +4:30)

The Indian National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 11 minutes ago 91 kilometers southwest of Ishkochem, Afghanistan. Badakhshan, Tajikistan, after midnight on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 12:46 am local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Many people felt it and did no harm. In Barin (population 1,000, 73 km), Ashkasham (population 12,100, 83 km), Gorm (population 12,100, 90 km), and Ishkoshim (26,000, 91 km), the earthquake was probably imperceptible. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: September 26, 2021 20:46:19 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday, September 27, 2021 1:16 am (GMT +4:30) Size: 4.3 Depth: 213.2 km Latitude/Longitude Center Earthquake: 36.0709°N/71.0026°E↗ (Koran and Munjan, Badakhshan, Afghanistan) Antithesis: 36.071°S / 108.997°W Nearby towns and cities: 73 km (45 mi) north of Barun (Wama, Nuristan) (population: 1,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 83 km (52 ​​mi) southwest of Ashkasham (pop: 12100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 90 km (56 mi) south of Gorm (population: 12,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) south of Ishkoshim (Ishkoshim, Gorno-Badakhshan, Tajikistan) (population: 26,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) southeast of Ishkoshim (population: 44,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) southeast of Faizabad (population: 44,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118 mi) northeast of Jalalabad (Nangarhar) (population: 200,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 239 km (148 mi) northeast of Kabul (population: 3,043,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 321 km (199 mi) northwest of Islamabad (Pakistan) (population: 601,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 337 km (210 mi) southeast of D Oshanbe (Tajikistan) (population: 679,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 7.9°C (46°F), Humidity: 23%, Wind: 1 m/s (2 knots) Raw data source: WNW: NCS (National Center for Seismology) Estimated outgoing power: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 MW/h, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.3213 km121km SSE of Fayzabad, AfghanistanNCS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

