Inscriptions, skeletal remains reveal earthquakes in Tripolis, Turkey





Excavations underway in the ancient city of Tripolis in the southwestern Denizli province have revealed skeletal fragments of those who lost their lives in earthquakes as well as inscriptions revealing the impact of those ancient earthquakes on structures.

The excavation and restoration work, which was launched in the ancient city of Buldan region in 2012, was continued by teams under the supervision of Professor Bahadir Doman, Lecturer at the Department of Archeology at Pamukkale University.

An aerial view of the ancient city of Tripolis, Denizli, southwest Turkey, September 23, 2021 (AA Photo)

While many artifacts have been brought to light in the past nine years, traces of earthquakes that occurred in the Archaic period are also being investigated at the site. The skeletal remains discovered in recent examinations on the ruins of the ancient city are believed to belong to those who may have died during earthquakes at that time.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), excavation chief Doman said that the most striking fact that was learned from their latest work is that the buildings in the ancient city, dating back to 5500 BC, were repeatedly destroyed by earthquakes and then repaired. According to him, life in the region continued despite these earthquakes.

“The people of Tripoli are used to living with earthquakes,” Doman explained. “We see that they prefer earthquake-resistant stone in their buildings. We also decided to use a variety of reinforcing materials in public buildings with multiple floors. Because of its mild climate and agricultural importance to the area, they did not abandon Tripoli. Instead, they chose to fight earthquakes.”

General view from the ancient city of Tripolis, Denizli, southwest Turkey, September 23, 2021 (AA Photo)

Furthermore, Doman said that inscriptions and monuments indicate that the city was subjected to several major earthquakes. “From inscriptions and antiquities, we believe that the city was subjected to four major earthquakes. There is an inscription dating back to the fourth century AD indicating that large public buildings were damaged in the earthquake that occurred in the city.”

Doman also said that at least 11 people were killed by those earthquakes, including some children and young adults.

Located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of downtown Denizli, Tripolis on the Mandar was an important commercial and agricultural center in the ancient region of Lydia. The ancient city also played a role in providing transportation between Continental and Phrygian. Tripolis was one of the richest cities in the region due to its strategic location. Archaeologists previously discovered a 2,000-year-old sewage system, a huge fountain, and a Roman toilet in the ancient city.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/arts/epigraphs-skeletal-remains-reveal-earthquakes-in-turkeys-tripolis/news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos