Mexican startup Insurtech offers quick claims payments for earthquake damage





Mexican startup Super, which offers coverage for earthquake-related property damage, plans to expand into hurricane insurance and possibly raise a new funding round next year, according to CEO and founder Sebastian Villarreal.

The company, launched in 2019, offers simple and affordable insurance options to customers by eliminating middlemen. Super uses technology to identify claims and make direct payments to customers within days.

The earthquake insurance, which was tested during a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on September 7, is based on acceleration models developed by the external earthquake engineering company ERN. The model identifies the potential damage an earthquake that began thousands of miles away could cause a customer’s home, whether it’s a home or a high-rise apartment building.

Super is now turning its attention to providing support for the damage caused by constantly recurring hurricanes, particularly in the states of Quintana Roo, Campeche, Veracruz, Jalisco and Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

A resident inspects a damaged home after Hurricane Grace made landfall in Tecolletla, Veracruz state, Mexico, Saturday, August 21, 2021. Image source: Héctor Adolfo Quintanar Pérez/Bloomberg

“We will be launching by the middle of next year. It will take into account the category of the hurricane, its path and the wind speed where you live,” Villarreal said in an interview this week in his office.

Super also offers life insurance and health coverage, especially for COVID-19. The company has 22 employees in Mexico, Canada and the United States so far. Villarreal has not revealed the number of customers yet. (Editor’s note: Mexico City-based Super.mx offers border insurance solutions.)

Mexico has been particularly vulnerable to large earthquakes because it is located on the eastern edge of the Ring of Fire, an area around the Pacific Ocean with strong seismic activity. Several states were shaken by two earthquakes of 8.2 and 7.1 degrees in September 2017.

The country is also in the path of major hurricanes that originate in the Atlantic Ocean and intensify in the warmer waters of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Grace killed 9 people in Veracruz in early August, followed by Hurricanes Ida and Nora who made landfall within hours of each other days later.

On funding needs, Villarreal said Super is adequately funded at the moment, but did not rule out Series B funding in 2022, which could approach $30 million, to sustain growth in Mexico.

“We will not raise money again if it is not from a fund of the highest caliber,” he said.

Villarreal declined to name any current or potential backers. The company previously raised $9.6 million in seed money and a Series 1 round.

Top photo: Two exposed bedrooms in a building where a wall was demolished after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Acapulco on September 8, 2021. Photo credit: Raul Aguirre/Getty Images

Copyright 2021 Bloomberg.

