Could an earthquake at the World Bank upset the IMF, too?





The scandal involving the World Bank’s Doing Business (DB) report has the potential to undermine the reputation, if not legitimacy, of both the bank and its sister institution, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which together form the pillars of the post-international economic order in World War II. .

On September 16, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors released a report prepared by a Washington law firm, accusing senior bank executives and employees of directly and indirectly pressuring the DB research team to upgrade China’s rating in the 2018 version of the report in response to Chinese concerns. The staff were senior aides to former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and acted “likely at the direction of Chairman Kim”. The bank’s former CEO, Kristalina Georgieva, was also chosen to exercise undue influence. Since Georgieva is now Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, how this scandal is handled by the Councils of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund could lead to scheduled and long-term consequences for both institutions. Since then, Georgieva has categorically contested the allegations, while the World Bank has responded by shutting down the DB.

The DB Report’s ratings measure the business regulations of domestic companies around the world and are used by credit rating agencies and financial institutions to assess country risk and other important indicators. Since the release of the first DB Report in 2003, rankings have become of vital importance to many developing countries.

In January 2021, the bank’s ethics committee commissioned law firm WilmerHale to investigate “data breaches” in both the 2018 and 2020 DB reports that came to its attention. The DB 2018 report was prepared at the same time that Kim and Georgieva were overseeing a campaign to raise capital for the bank. According to the investigation, Chinese government officials have communicated their concerns to senior bank leaders regarding China’s DB 2017 ranking and hoped that their country’s ranking in the next report will better reflect various reforms.

According to the WilmerHale investigation report, Kim’s aides – and Georgieva herself – have been actively involved in a variety of attempts to boost China’s standing, including changing the methodology used to calculate ratings. WilmerHale’s investigation also pointed to Simeon Djankov, then one of Georgieva’s top advisors, as being directly involved in identifying data-massage methods to improve China’s rating. As a result of these various pressures, China’s ranking for 2018 increased from a score of eighty-five, which had been given in a version initially authorized for publication, to seventy-eight – the same score it received in DB 2017.

The WilmerHale report also detailed similar ranking change issues with the DB 2020 report and provided specific examples where Djankov’s instructions changed data that affected the rankings of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

What does this mean for the bank?

The scandal has undermined the bank’s credibility and confirmed the long-running evasiveness of the DB report. Since 2008, the Bank’s Independent Evaluation Group has raised questions about the objectivity and reliability of the DB. In 2018, then-World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer expressed concerns about systemic changes in DB and policy susceptibility. He resigned from his position soon after. The WilmerHale report notes that many of the methodological bases underpinning the database are not codified, leaving the door open for geopolitical reform. Earlier this month, a separate external panel of experts set up by the bank to review the DB report published its findings. Noting that the annual exercise is “potentially of great value” to governments, companies and researchers, the panel called on the bank to “improve the methodology behind the data, fill important gaps in its substantive coverage, clarify what can and cannot be data-based, and protect the integrity of the process.” Data collection “.

Revelation that geopolitical pressure can change countries’ ratings not only undermines the legitimacy of the DB report, but also raises questions about the bank’s broader culture. While the bank did the right thing by commissioning the WilmerHale investigation and making its findings public, many experts still question whether the results of the investigation are just the tip of a larger iceberg at the bank. According to the investigation, DB employees considered Dzhankov to be a bully, and he managed to manage it with “fear and intimidation”. A year after he left the bank (after seventeen years of service) to become a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, bank employees still feared retaliation if they spoke out—and they had reason to do so, given that the bank’s visa system ties employees to their jobs. This discourages whistleblowing because job loss means employees must return to their home countries. Circumstances like these raise questions about how easily employees in other parts of the bank can report wrongdoing — or even speak frankly inside.

What does this mean for the IMF?

The IMF’s board met to discuss these findings, and its ethics committee will review them as well. If the IMF takes a narrow perspective and looks only at Georgieva’s subsequent work as managing director, it could be making a huge mistake. The Bank scandal and the pretending that the same issues cannot arise at the IMF cannot be avoided. And the IMF risks being contaminated by Georgieva’s leadership, especially if it refuses to admit that inappropriate pressure has been applied to it. Both institutions will come under intense scrutiny regarding how they deal with China, which is now the third largest shareholder in both.

Many member countries of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund will want to get this scandal under the rug. Both institutions are preoccupied with their responses to the pandemic, and no one is particularly keen on a leadership crisis or transition. The IMF board tends to side with its leaders, including Salva Georgieva, both of whom are also involved in scandals.

These two fundamental pillars of the international economic system must handle this scandal carefully. The price of doing nothing will be a crisis of legitimacy, which the world cannot afford as global governance structures strain to respond to multiple crises.

.

