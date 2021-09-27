One dead, 20 injured when earthquake strikes Crete





An earthquake with an initial magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete, killing one person and injuring 20 others.

Churches and churches were also damaged in Monday’s earthquake, causing rockslides near the country’s fourth largest city.

People were sent to flee into the streets in the city of Heraklion, and schools were evacuated.

Frequent aftershocks shook the area, adding to the damage to villages near the epicenter.

“The earthquake was strong and long,” Heraklion mayor Vassilis Lambrinos told Antena TV.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred at 6.17 a.m. GMT, with its epicenter 153 miles (246 km) southeast of the Greek capital Athens.

Firefighters stand next to a demolished Greek Orthodox church in Arkachochouri after the earthquake. (Harry Nikos/AP)

Hospital officials said 20 people were treated for injuries, 10 of whom received first aid.

“This is not an event that occurred without warning. We have seen activity in this area for several months now,” seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos told state radio ERT.

“This was a powerful earthquake, which was not under the sea but underground and affected populated areas.”

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) and the US Geological Survey gave an initial score of 6.0, with the center located four miles (7 km) north of the village of Thrapsano.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the number was 5.8.

It is common for different seismological institutes to present varying degrees of earthquake in the first hours and days after an event.

A destroyed building in the village of Arkalochouri (Harry Nikos/AP)

Greece’s Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said a man had been killed. Authorities said he was pulled from the rubble of a partially collapsed church in the village of Arcalokuri, very close to the epicenter.

Government spokesman Giannis Okonomou said there were no reports of people missing or trapped under the rubble.

Seismologist Efthimios Likas, who heads the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization in Greece, said inspections of important buildings such as schools and hospitals had already begun.

“We urge people living in damaged old buildings to stay outdoors. An aftershock can cause a collapse,” said Likas from Crete.

“We’re talking about structures built before 1970. Structures built after 1985 are built to higher standards that can withstand the impact of an earthquake.”

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, who traveled to Crete, said a state of emergency had been declared in the region. Local media said hundreds of homes were damaged, including more than half of the homes in Arkalochuri.

Firefighters attend the site of a destroyed building in Crete (Harry Nikos/AP)

Civil protection officials said that tents have been set up for residents whose homes were damaged, and there will be a capacity of 2,500 people.

The fire department said it was moving 30 disaster response units with sniffer dogs and specialized rescue equipment to Crete, while all disaster response units and Crete fire services were put on general alert.

No fewer than nine aftershocks also hit the area, with EMSC giving an initial magnitude of 4.6 for the two strongest aftershocks.

Local media in Crete reported damage, with walls of old stone buildings in villages close to the epicenter in the eastern part of the island collapsing.

We have asked to vacate the schools. Children in the playgrounds.

International and domestic flights to Heraklion Airport were unaffected by the quake, while the region’s Hoteliers Association said there was no serious damage to any hotel in the area, which is home to many popular holiday resorts.

