Yes, The Office filmed a scene during the earthquake





On September 17, 2021, the @sometimesdoyouever TikTok account re-posted an error video that showed an earthquake at the “The Office” filming location.

The office group was hit by an earthquake on camera 😳 #theoffice #office #theofficeclips #theofficebloopers #behindthescenes #bts #fyp

The same clip was previously mentioned on Reddit, where the video is no longer available.

The earthquake was a real moment filmed during the fifth season of “The Office,” which was filmed mostly in Los Angeles, California.

The scene was most likely for the episode titled “Losing Weight Part Two”. In the TikTok video, the characters were eating healthy food. Also, fruits and vegetables were seen inside the vending machine after being placed there by Dwight Schrute, photographed by Ryan Wilson. Actors Steve Carell, Amy Ryan, and John Krasinski were on the scene as well, plus one person only partially visible was possibly Leslie David Baker.

The earthquake featured in the “Office” fault video may have been the same 5.4-magnitude event that rocked Southern California on July 29, 2008. It occurred at 11:42 am local time. Today was Tuesday.

The episode aired two months later on September 25, 2008. On the day of the earthquake, the New York Times reported that it “felt as far east as Las Vegas and south of San Diego.”

An average earthquake, the largest in Southern California since 1999, struck 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Buildings shook and food was thrown off grocery store shelves, but there were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The epicenter of the 5.4-magnitude earthquake was near Chino Hills in San Bernardino County and was felt as far east as Las Vegas and south of San Diego.

“That’s moderate,” said Eric Pounders, a geologist with the US Geological Survey in Pasadena. “Which means it was strong enough to be felt, but not strong enough to knock everything off your desk.”

The earthquake clip itself also appeared on the “Office” bugs on the Season 5 DVD set, starting at 5:20 in this video:

We couldn’t find any panels or interviews where the earthquake was mentioned by the cast or crew. However, we will add information to this story if more details emerge.

In short, it is true that an earthquake occurred in Los Angeles in 2008 while The Office was filming an episode.

