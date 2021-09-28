Haitian community in Manitoba watching and worried, sending support to families amid earthquake and unrest





Pierre Delcy says he gets nervous every time his phone rings. He worries about his family at home in Haiti, a country that has gone through crisis after crisis.

It’s very stressful,” Delsey said from his home in Winnipeg. “You are always waiting for bad news.”

The country is still dealing with the aftermath of a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern part of the country in August, just weeks after the assassination of Haiti’s president.

More than 2,000 people were killed in the disaster, and thousands more were injured and displaced.

He said Delsey’s brother’s house was badly damaged by the earthquake and his sister’s house collapsed.

“People are still living under their tents because they are waiting for help on how to rebuild,” he said. “So this affects us directly.”

Pierre Delcy, 54, is a member of Regroupement Des Haitians du Manitoba, a non-profit organization that raises money for relatives of Haitian families in Manitoba affected by this latest disaster. (CBC)

Delsey moved to Canada in 1993 and has been in Winnipeg since 2001. This 54-year-old is a member of Regroupement Des Haitians du Manitoba, a non-profit organization that raises money for relatives of Haitian families in Manitoba affected by the latter’s disaster.

‘Many crises in Haiti at the moment’

Sending money and calling over the phone is the only way Delcy can provide remote support.

“It’s very difficult because you have so many crises in Haiti now,” he said, adding that even if he could go there for a few weeks to help, it’s not that simple or safe.

“There is a lot of violence right now and gang violence in Haiti and there is some political and political turmoil, you don’t know who is running the country,” he said.

Arisnell Messidor, an immigration consultant in Winnipeg from Haiti, has also been closely monitoring the situation.

This 300-year-old church in Cavaillon, Haiti, was destroyed within seconds during the earthquake in August. (Paul Smith/CBC)

He said his parents and extended family are safe from the earthquake, but the instability and gang violence in the country are worrying.

“The thing that really worries me is the lack of security and the kidnapping phenomenon,” Masidor said, adding that people are asking for ransom.

“This is the turning point for me, and it sometimes makes me wonder, well, what should we do in the diaspora besides work and send money?”

According to Reuters, kidnappings tripled last year compared to 2019, but the number is estimated to be much higher due to unreported reports out of fear of gang retaliation.

Mass deportations at the US border

Masidor and Delici are also watching for another crisis closer to home: the mass deportation of Haitian immigrants at the US border with Mexico.

It’s annoying,” Delsey said. “Don’t expect to see this kind of picture from a civilized country like [the] United States, but it happened and it’s tough.”

Thousands of immigrants, mostly Haitians, set up a temporary camp in Del Rio, Texas. Haitians have been immigrating to the United States from South America for years. Many left Haiti after the 2010 earthquake for countries like Brazil and Chile that welcomed foreign workers, but the pandemic and struggling economies have forced people to make the trip to the United States.

While some were allowed into the United States to apply for asylum, thousands of Haitians were put on planes back to Haiti.

The White House faced condemnation of mass deportations and treatment of immigrants after viral images of border agents on horseback using aggressive means to prevent immigrants from entering the United States.

Migrants take shelter along the Del Rio International Bridge at sunset as they wait to be treated after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Ciudad Acuna in Del Rio, Texas, on September 19. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Messidor said the situation at the border and the timing of the deportations, given the turmoil in Haiti, is heartbreaking.

“This is a terrible time for a group of people who travel for months, risk their lives, then spend several days under a bridge and then the next thing is to bring them back to Haiti,” he said. “Some of them left Haiti several years ago…and now this is where they have been brought back. Very sad and unfortunate.”

The two men say they wish Canada could do more, including opening the door more for immigration.

“what I say [to] He said that Canada…goes on talking when they say they are friends of Haiti. “If ever there was a time that Haiti needed its friends, it is now… politically, security, economically and also when that comes to this migrant crisis,” said Msidor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-haitian-community-raising-funds-1.6191518

